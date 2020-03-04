Kylie Jenner Claps Back at Criticism About Her Toes in Bikini Photos: 'I Have Cute Ass Feet'

Kylie Jenner wants to make one thing clear: ‘I have cute ass feet.”

On Tuesday, The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, shared several videos on her Instagram Stories, responding to criticism she received about her feet after sharing a series of bikini photos from her recent trip to the Bahamas.

Before setting the record straight, Kylie shared a zoomed-in photo of her feet — adding a weary face emoji — from a slideshow of pictures she shared, which show her posing alongside her big sister Kendall Jenner.

“Everyone wants to come for my f—— toes,” Kylie said in a follow up clip, panning the camera to show her white-painted toenails wiggling on a gray fur rug.

“By the way, I have cute ass feet, and I broke this middle toe in middle school, and there’s nothing you can do about a broken toe, so it just had to heal how it wanted to heal,” Kylie explained.

“So when I flex this up, this little guy is just out of place,” Kylie said, demonstrating the movement. “This is a weird ass video,” she later joked.

In addition to clapping back, Kylie took aim at Kendall’s toes by sharing a close-up photo of the model’s feet.

“Meanwhile!!!!! @KendallJenner,” Kylie wrote, adding in another photo “I’m sorry but wuttttt.”

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's feet Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Earlier on Tuesday, Kylie shared a slideshow of sexy photos of herself and Kendall, 24, from their trip.

In the first photo, the makeup mogul is showing off her new highlights and wearing a low-back one-piece swimsuit as she looks over her shoulder. Kendall can seen be basking in the sun in a green string bikini.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Shares Sexy Bikini Photos Alongside Sister Kendall on Beach Vacation

The Kylie Cosmetics founder cleverly captioned the Instagram post with a reference to one of her most viral memes (which she quickly embraced and even capitalized on): “Rise and f—— shine,” she wrote.

Kendall and Kylie’s famous friends and family members quickly filled the comment section with compliments.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's feet Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's feet Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kendall Jenner's feet Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“Shook shook,” sister Khloé Kardashian wrote, while Demi Lovato added, “This caption 🙌🏼.”

In a second post, Kylie shared two snaps with Kendall in which the reality stars stars are matching in bright yellow and green cutout one-pieces by up-and-coming swimwear designer Louisa Ballou. Both stars are also sporting sleek updo hairstyles.

“DAY 1 💚,” the makeup mogul wrote alongside the photos, tagging photographer Amber Asaly.

It was on this post that fans made note of the toe Kylie broke in middle school.

“What is going on with that middle toe?” one fan asked.

“So nobody gone notice her short toe?” another user commented, to which Kylie responded, “I broke that toe when I was in middle school and it never healed right leave our toes alone they did nothing to you!!!!!!”

RELATED: 13 Times the Kardashians Gloriously Clapped Back at Mom Shamers

Kendall also shared a series of solo vacation photos on her own Instagram feed wearing a printed bandeau bikini top and matching bottoms. In all of the snaps, the supermodel is covering her face with a trendy straw hat (and her iPhone in mirror selfies!) but her toned abs and long legs are on full-display.

“Me and this bikini: a love story,” she captioned the post.