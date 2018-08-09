Kylie Jenner Prepares for Her 21st Birthday with Childhood Throwbacks — See the Adorable Pics!

Kylie Jenner turns 21 on Friday. And like many people celebrating a milestone birthday, she’s feeling a bit nostalgic.

On Wednesday, the beauty mogul and mother of Stormi posted a handful of childhood photos to her Instagram story — including a few sweet shots of her bowling with dad Caitlyn Jenner.

The pictures certainly highlighted how much Jenner has grown over the years, nearly 11 of which she’s spent in front of the camera with her famous family on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

One adorable shot had the youngest KarJenner smiling at the camera, her hair in pigtails with matching pink hair ties and small hoop earrings. Another was a fan-created side-by-side, showing a younger Jenner — with an oversized pink bow in her hair — split with a current shot of the star.

Perhaps the two most nostalgic images of the bunch were of when Jenner, wearing a leopard print shirt, went bowling with Caitlyn.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie Jenner Instagram

After posting the throwbacks, Jenner also uploaded some new black and white photographs taken from a lingerie photoshoot on a lounge chair.

“Hello,” she captioned one of the posts, which showed Jenner smizing for the camera.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Of course, it wouldn’t be Jenner’s birthday without a Kylie Cosmetics birthday collection.

On Monday, Jenner dropped the third annual line, and spared no expense on her 21st birthday makeup collection photo shoot.

“I can’t believe I’m about to be 21,” Jenner said on Instagram. “I also can’t wait to share this collection with you guys. It is definitely the most personal collection that I have done so I hope you guys love it. My birthday collections are super special to me because the first collection I ever did was for my 19th birthday so this is going to be my third annual birthday collection.”

In one sultry shot shared on her Instagram, Jenner revealed a hint of her post-pregnancy abs in a striped crop top, and completed her look with a $6,000 black feather Alexander Wang headband that says “Party Animal” in rhinestones across the top.

Kylie Jenner Kylie Cosmetics/Brandon Lundby

Wang debuted the custom headband created in partnership with milliner Stephen Jones at this New York Fashion Week runway show in September 2017. The range of $6,000 headpieces feature rhinestones and real feathers, and are only available for purchase at Alexander Wang stores.