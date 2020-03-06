Kylie Jenner Celebrates Ex-Assistant Victoria Villarroel's 28th Birthday: 'You're a Real One'

Kylie Jenner celebrated one of her closest friend’s birthdays on Thursday.

As the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s former assistant Victoria Villarroel turned 28, Kylie dedicated a sweet message to her on her Instagram Story.

“Happy birthday @victoriavillarroel,” wrote Kylie, 22. “We’ve literally been through is [sic] ALL AND BACK together. Thank you for your infectious energy, beautiful friendship and memories. You’re a REAL ONE!”

The celebrations continued at Villarroel’s cowboy-themed party, which included guests Kendall Jenner, Winnie Harlow, Diplo and more. Kylie documented the night on her Instagram Story, sharing videos of the ladies partying in their costumes alongside the birthday girl.

“Ken out of Ken,” she captioned a video of Kendall, 24.

She even got them personalized cups for the evenings, bedazzled with their initials.

“Got all my friends cups 4 tonight,” she captioned one snap.

Villarroel has been a longtime fixture in Kylie’s inner circle, having worked as the reality star’s assistant for several years. She was initially hired as her house manager, then got promoted to personal assistant and finally worked her way up to executive assistant. Last year, she quit to forge her own path, admitting on the Girl Cult podcast at the time that it was “a really hard decision.”

“I’ve learned a lot from her and her family,” she said. “They all have their s— together, for sure. They are inspiring.”

“We have such a great relationship,” she added. “I really do love her with all my heart.”

As for whether Kylie saw it coming?

“I don’t know,” Villarroell admitted. “I mean, I didn’t see it coming. But as a person, you just want to grow. And when you see that person be so successful, you’re like, ‘I want to be a boss a– bitch. I want to kill it.’ I just don’t know what I’m going to do. … I want to find my passion and whatever makes me 100 percent happy and fulfilled.”

In January, amid fresh rumors about her exit, Villarroell set the record straight via her Instagram Story.

“I worked with Kylie for 5 years and she became one of my closest friends. We both decided it was time to grow without each other professionally about a year ago! She’s still one of my best friends and our relationship has only gotten stronger,” she wrote. “Now let’s focus our time and energy on other things!”