A source tells PEOPLE that the pair were "very close and affectionate" while celebrating the rapper's birthday in Miami

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are 'Not Fully Back Together' After Celebrating Rapper's Birthday

Kylie Jenner was by Travis Scott's side for his birthday festivities over the weekend.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 23, flew from California to Miami on Sunday to celebrate the rapper, who turned 29 on Friday. A source tells PEOPLE that Jenner and Scott, who share 3-year-old daughter Stormi, had dinner with a group of friends at Komodo before heading club LIV, where Scott was set to perform.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They were very close and affectionate," the source says of the pair. "They kept flirting and looked happy."

Jenner shared several videos on her Instagram Story while at LIV. In one video, the reality star stuck her foot out to touch Scott, who was dancing to the loud music.

"They definitely seemed to be together, without making a big deal of being together," a second insider adds of the stars.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner in Miami Travis Scott | Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

But despite the affectionate outing, Jenner and Scott — who split in 2019 — are "not fully back together," the first source tells PEOPLE.

"Even after they split, they always spent a lot of time together," says the source. "They are great co-parents and love hanging out. They share a fun life with Stormi, but have separate homes. They haven't dated anyone else seriously since they split though. It always seemed possible that they would get back together."

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner in Miami Kylie and Travis | Credit: Thaddaeus McAdams/Shutterstock

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner in Miami Travis and Kylie | Credit: Thaddaeus McAdams/Shutterstock

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Prior to the Miami getaway, Jenner celebrated Scott's birthday Friday with a sweet tribute on Instagram that included an assortment of photos featuring Stormi.

"Happy birthday @TravisScott !!!! ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ Stormi's daddy 🚀🚀," she captioned one shot, which showed the father-daughter duo sitting inside a small ball pit.