Kylie Jenner Wishes 'Daddy of the Year' Travis Scott a Happy Birthday: 'Love You Forever'

The rapper also seemingly made an appearance in one of the reality star's TikTok videos

Happy birthday, Travis Scott.

As the rapper turned 28 on Thursday, his ex Kylie Jenner celebrated the occasion on social media, posting a photo of the couple from their 2018 GQ shoot on her Instagram Story.

"happy birthday @travisscott!!!!" she wrote. "stormis parents!!!!!!!!"

Later in the day, Kylie dedicated a sweet slideshow to Scott on Instagram.

"DADA 🤍 happy birthday to daddy of the year!" she wrote. "i'm slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy's girl. 😫 but whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i'm crying. love you forever!"

Kylie's mom Kris Jenner also posted a birthday tribute on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday Trav!!! @travisscott you are an incredible Father, brother, son and friend and I love the way you love all of us!! Thank you for all of the amazing memories we share... I love you and I hope you have the most amazing day! Love Mama K," she wrote.

PEOPLE confirmed last October that Scott and Kylie, 22, had decided to take a break from their relationship. Kylie publicly confirmed the news a few days later, tweeting, "Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

True to their word, they have continued to co-parent their daughter, ringing in Stormi's 2nd birthday in February together with a trip to Disney World and an extravagant party.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormi

They've also been spending time as a family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, a real estate source confirmed to PEOPLE that Kylie had purchased a property in the exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood of Holmby Hills. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, the reality star paid $36.5 million for the estate, which boasts seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms and 20 parking spaces.

A source told PEOPLE this week that Kylie has already made herself at home in the "spectacular" abode, which sits on .83 acres. The source confirmed that Stormi and Scott have also been spending time at the property, and both Kylie and Scott have been documenting their daughter's activities on social media.

"Things are great with Kylie and Travis," the source said. "They are not back together though."

On Wednesday night, Scott seemingly made an appearance in one of Kylie's TikTok videos with her bestie Stassie Karanikolaou as the two performed a choreographed dance to the rapper's song "Out West." At the end of the clip, a man who appeared to be Scott emerged in the background, blowing a cloud of smoke as he walked across the frame.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's TikTok Kylie Jenner/tik tok

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's TikTok Kylie Jenner/tik tok

Last month, a source told PEOPLE the exes were "very happy," though the exact status of their relationship remained unclear.

"Kylie still isn't labeling their relationship," the source said. "It seems they aren't seeing other people, though."