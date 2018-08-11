Kylie Jenner Calls Kourtney Kardashian 'So Interesting To Look At' After Sister Kim's Epic Diss

Kylie Jenner couldn’t resist poking fun at her sisters’ recent feud on her 21st birthday.

Hours after partying the night away in honor of Jenner’s milestone birthday on Friday, Kourtney Kardashian posted some photos of her glam look for the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s big bash.

Hopping on the family joke that all of the KarJenner clan were turning 21, the 39-year-old mother of three captioned the photos, “Thank you all for my birthday wishes.”

“Happy birthday,” the Lip Kit entrepreneur commented, before referencing the savage diss that escalated Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney’s explosive fight into an all-out feud.

“You’re so interesting to look at,” Jenner wrote.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Turns L.A. Restaurant Pink for Her 21st Birthday Party — See Inside the Lavish Bash

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

During the season premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians last week, Kim and Kourtney got into a fight while the KKW Beauty mogul, 37, was trying to schedule the family Christmas card shoot.

After Kourtney told her sister she wasn’t interested in rearranging her schedule to accommodate the shoot as she would rather just spend that time with her kids, Kim fired back by telling her sister that “no one wants you in the f— shoot” before calling her “the least exciting to look at.”

In response, Kourtney cried on the phone, saying, “I’m not here to be mistreated by my f—ing bitch family. Kim saying that I’m the least interesting to look at — who even speaks like that? You don’t say things like that.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Says She’s ‘Ashamed’ of Her ‘Disgusting’ Family: ‘It’s Just Gross’

Their feud also continued on Sunday, as the sisters hashed it out on social media while the episode was airing.

“Watching this fight actually gives me chills,” Kourtney told her followers, before later adding that “We all have all our own priorities. Mine is being a mother.”

Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Kim was none too pleased with the comment, retorting on Sunday night, “And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!”

Kourtney then went on the defensive, responding to her sister: “And I do. But I wasn’t wanting MORE work, I already felt spread thin. Being a good mother also has different meaning to each of us. You’re an amazing mother, I’m not taking that away from you.”

And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you! https://t.co/3bApFwwjcr — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 6, 2018

And i do. But i wasn’t wanting MORE work, i already felt spread thin. Being a good mother also has different meaning to each of us. You’re an amazing mother, I’m not taking that away from you. https://t.co/ZMpEo5nlwL — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 6, 2018

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Jokes About Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Reuniting: ‘A Girl Can Dream’

However, by the end of the night, the sisters seemed ready to put the feud behind them.

“Don’t ever get it twisted, me, Kourtney and Khloe are GOOD! ALWAYS!!!! Never question that!” Kim wrote.

Kourtney also went on to affirm Kim’s statement, before explaining that this season, fans can expect to see her standing up for herself a lot more.

Yes. In the past no one could get to me. I taught @KimKardashian how to fight dirty. But people grow, and just because we’ve always done it, doesn’t make it ok. This season you will see the Kourtney who has feelings. https://t.co/26Wq67Ehvv — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 6, 2018

“We’re ride or die. But I don’t accept the way we criticize and judge each other anymore. My personal growth doesn’t allow it,” the eldest KarJenner sibling said.

“In the past no one could get to me. I taught @KimKardashian how to fight dirty. But people grow, and just because we’ve always done it, doesn’t make it ok. This season you will see the Kourtney who has feelings,” she added.