Makeup-Free Kylie Jenner Spends Time with Caitlyn Testing Out the Mogul's Lip Kit Filters

Kylie Jenner spent some quality time with Caitlyn Jenner on Tuesday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 20, shared the adorable moments on her Instagram story and also announced the launch of her new Kylie Cosmetics lip colors filter.

“What is an Instagram filter? I saw, ‘Oh Kylie is using an Instagram filter.’ What the hell is that?” Caitlyn, 68, can be heard asking in the clip.

In the next video, Kylie explains the new feature allows fans to “try on all my colors and it just makes you look flawless with a little lash.”

Yes, the filter also gives users eyelashes, plus a soft contour.

“I’m wearing Posie right now. I never have to leave the house without lipstick anymore,” Kylie continued in reference to one of her shades.

Although it’s hard to tell, thanks to the filter, Kylie opted for a fresh face for the outing with the Olympian.

“I’m wearing absolutely no makeup right now,” Kylie said while playing around with the filter.

Caitlyn also tested out the filter by trying on the color Shady.

In June, Kylie and her sister Kendall, 22, honored Caitlyn on Father’s Day. “So lucky to call you my dad,” Kylie captioned an Instagram of throwback photos of her and Caitlyn when she was little.

Kendall also shared a childhood photo of herself with Caitlyn and Kylie but to her Instagram story with the words “Happy Father’s Day to the soul that raised me,” written across it.

In addition to sharing moments with her parent, Kylie revealed her pop-up store is opening at Westfield Century City mall on Wednesday, Aug. 1 in honor of her 21st birthday on Aug. 10.

The pop-up shop will feature her Kylie Cosmetics birthday collection, the Kris collection, inspired by mom Kris Jenner, and previous drops from her site.

It will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will close on Aug. 18.

While Kylie is gearing up to celebrate her big birthday, she recently opened up about how much her daughter Stormi Webster is changing.

“Stormi will be 6 months in 6 days.. how did this happen? Moms, do your babies grow as fast as mine?” Kylie tweeted last week.

Caitlyn is also a proud parent and wasn’t able to contain herself as she gushed about her youngest child’s success.

“My daughter just had a daughter. It’s amazing to be by your side through this journey. She’s SO beautiful already. Can’t wait to watch her grow. Throwback to my baby, as a baby,” Caitlyn captioned an Instagram just days after Kylie gave birth to Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott, 26, on Feb. 1.