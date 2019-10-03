Kylie Jenner Speaks Out After Split from Travis Scott: 'Our Main Focus Right Now Is Stormi'

Kylie Jenner has broken her silence on her split from Travis Scott.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star publicly confirmed the news on Thursday, tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms.”

She added that the two are prioritizing their 20-month-old daughter Stormi.

“Our main focus right now is Stormi,” she wrote. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

She also debunked a tabloid report that she had spent time with her ex Tyga in the early hours of Wednesday morning after photos surfaced of her friends at a recording studio the rapper was using.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga,'” she tweeted. “You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

PEOPLE confirmed on Tuesday that Jenner, 22, and Scott, 28, are taking a break from their relationship after over two years together.

“They are taking some time but not done,” said a source. “They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

A second source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that “several issues” contributed to the decision. According to the source, while Jenner “is all about family life and really wants a second baby,” Scott is focused on his booming music career.

“She still has trust issues with Travis. He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs,” explained the source. “Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants.”

Still, the source said the two remain focused on their daughter, even as they live apart.

“Travis moved out a couple of weeks ago and lives at his own house. Stormi will continue to live with Kylie,” said the source. “They are both great parents and will co-parent. They don’t want their split to affect Stormi. As soon as they felt they couldn’t figure out their issues, they decided to separate so their disagreements won’t affect Stormi.”

“There is absolutely hope that they will get back together,” the source added. “They are both young, but smart when it comes to their relationship.”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Poses in Sparkly Orange Jumpsuit Following Travis Scott Split

Jenner and Scott, who have been dating since they met at Coachella in April 2017, were last seen together at the premiere of the rapper’s Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, on Aug. 28. They posed for sweet family photos on the red carpet with their daughter at the event.

Image zoom Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

In July, a source told PEOPLE that they were thinking about taking the next step in their relationship.

“Kylie is very happy with her life,” the source said. “She and Travis are discussing marriage.”

“Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying,” the source added. “Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling.”