Keeping up with the Kardashians fans are getting a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the firestorm that came from Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal, and how sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian handled the aftermath.

In an E! News supertease for the remainder of KUWTK‘s 16th season, Kylie appears to be standing strong with her family as Khloé discovers the news that Thompson — with whom she shares 13-month-old daughter True — was unfaithful to her with Kylie’s former best friend, Woods.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I don’t even know if I should tell you this,” a voice, which reportedly appears to be Larsa Pippen, says on the phone.

“Her legs were like in between his legs,” another voice tells Khloé, 34, on the phone as she listens while wiping away tears.

Khloe Kardashian

RELATED: Jordyn Woods Says She ‘Was Bullied by the World’ During Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner is also seen crying. “This is going to change their relationship forever,” she says, likely referring to Kylie’s friendship with Woods, 21, whose alleged tryst with Thompson, 28, was first reported back in February.

Following the scandal, Kylie, 21, distanced herself from her former BFF, including Woods moving out of the KUWTK star’s house, where she previously resided.

“For you and Jordyn, it’s like a divorce,” Kris, 63, tells Kylie in the promo.

Speaking out for the first time about Woods and the scandal, Kylie says, “She f—ed up.”

Kylie Jenner

RELATED: Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Are ‘Never Going to Be Best Friends Ever Again’: Source

Kylie then voices her loyalty to Khloé when she is shown telling her heartbroken sister, “Just know I love you.”

“I look in her eyes, she’s just really going through it,” Kylie is heard saying.

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner Emma McIntyre/Getty

Kim Kardashian West, meanwhile, is later shown saying, “One day, she is going to explode.”

The aftermath of the drama continues, with Khloé screaming “liar!” at the top of her lungs at a phone, although it is unknown who is on the other end of the call.

Khloe Kardashian

The supertease concludes with Khloé, devastated over the cheating scandal, saying, “I’m not just a TV show — this is my life,” as she continues to wipe away tears while in a confessional.

And although Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner aren’t seen speaking about the scandal, they are not free from their own drama.

Kendall Jenner

“I don’t understand how my own sister is like talking s— about me,” says Kendall, 23.

“I didn’t even know there was a problem,” Kourtney, 40, says, before Kendall yells back, “She will go out of her way to make me look crazy!”

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Calls Tristan Thompson a ‘Great Person,’ Explains Why He Was at True’s Birthday

The KUTWK supertease marks the first time that Kylie has spoken about the scandal that ended her friendship with Woods, as she has refrained from publicly speaking about it throughout the past three months.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Kylie and Woods will never be as close as they once were.

“Kylie is still in contact with Jordyn occasionally, but they are never going to be best friends ever again,” the source said. “Kylie has moved on and seems very happy.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!