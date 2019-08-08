All Aboard Kylie Jenner's Luxe Birthday Cruise! Travis Scott, Sofia Richie & More Party on Yacht

All aboard!

When it’s Kylie Jenner‘s birthday, one thing is for sure: No expense is spared. On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted with her boyfriend Travis Scott and mom Kris Jenner off the coast of Capri, where the makeup mogul has chartered the mega yacht Tranquility to ring in her 22nd birthday Saturday with family and friends.

According to TMZ, the 300-ft. ship accommodates 22 guests, comes with a 29-person crew and costs about $1.2 million per week. It includes 10 cabins, a sauna, helipad, beauty salon, theater, steam room, Jacuzzi and swimming pool with underwater lights.

Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie are also on the trip, with Kourtney Kardashian expected to join with her and Disick’s three kids at some point. Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble was also photographed on the boat.

And while a flurry of speculation was sparked that Kylie and Scott, 28, might be getting married during the getaway after she was spotted boarding a private plane with what looked like a wedding dress earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE they have no such plans.

“It’s not Kylie’s wedding and she is only flying to Italy to celebrate her birthday,” said the source. “She had a big, successful year and she wanted to treat herself, her family and friends to the best party.”

The source added that sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian are expected to stay home in Los Angeles.

Jenner and Scott, parents to 18-month-old daughter Stormi, have been dating since they met at Coachella in April 2017.

Last month, a source told PEOPLE the two are definitely thinking about taking the next step in their relationship.

“Kylie is very happy with her life,” the source said. “She and Travis are discussing marriage.”

“Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying,” the source added. “Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling.”