Celebrity Serenades, Tropical Getaways & More: A History of Kylie Jenner's Most Extravagant Birthday Parties

When you’re known for gifting luxury cars to your loved ones on their birthdays, it’s pretty clear that a classic bouquet just won’t do. Before jetting off to Italy to celebrate her 22nd birthday on a 300-ft. yacht with her family, Jenner came home to find her entire house covered in red roses, courtesy of boyfriend Travis Scott. The romantic gesture floored (ha) the makeup mogul, and their 18-month-old daughter Stormi seemed equally delighted by the slightly more expensive (and less practical) take on wall-to-wall carpeting. “This man covered my house in roses OMG!!!!!!!!” Jenner wrote over a video that showed off the impressive display on her Instagram Story.