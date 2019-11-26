Kylie Jenner's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou and Bachelor's Tyler Cameron Are 'Just a Fling': Source

Tyler Cameron is living it up as one of Bachelor Nation’s most popular stars.

On Monday night, the fan-favorite runner-up on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette was spotted leaving Poppy in Los Angeles at around 2 a.m. with Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou.

In video obtained by TMZ, Cameron, 26, can be seen exiting through a back door and hopping into the backseat of a car with Karanikolaou, 22. Kylie, 22, was also at the club but left separately.

RELATED: Tyler Cameron Third Wheels Fellow Bachelor Nation Stars Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin’s Date Night

Image zoom Roger / BACKGRID

Image zoom MEGA

RELATED: The Bachelorette‘s Tyler Cameron Calls Out Kanye West for Criticizing Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Dress

Cameron was first linked to Kylie’s bestie last week after TMZ obtained footage of the reality star getting close to a blonde who resembled Karanikolaou while partying at Hyde in Los Angeles on Friday.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that Cameron was with Kylie and Karanikolaou at Hyde. According to the source, Cameron continued his night at new lounge/eatery Warrior with a group of women, but not Kylie and Karanikolaou.

A second insider tells PEOPLE that Cameron and Karanikolaou’s relationship is casual.

“It’s just a fling,” the insider says. “They’re both young and hanging out together, it’s nothing serious.”

“Tyler is focused on his career and business opportunities, he’s not in a place where he’s looking for love,” the insider adds. “He just moved to New York and is enjoying his single life.”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Defends BFF Stassie Karanikolaou’s Bikini Photo After Body Shamer’s Nasty Comment

Earlier Monday evening, Cameron and Karanikolaou attended the Rams football game in Los Angeles with a group of friends that included Kylie and Kendall Jenner; Peter Weber, the lead of the upcoming season of The Bachelor; Bachelor in Paradise star Dylan Barbour; social media star (and singer Madison Beer‘s ex) Zack Bia; and Victoria Villaroel, another one of Kylie’s best friends.

Image zoom Jevone Moore/SplashNews.com

This isn’t Cameron’s first time dating within the celeb circles. He made headlines earlier this year for his relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid, who is also close friends with Kylie and Kendall, 24.

Last month, Cameron opened up to PeopleTV’s Reality Check about his romance with Hadid, 24, confirming that the two had remained friends since parting ways this fall.

“She’s a great person, and I met a great friend,” he said when asked about the best part of their relationship. “She’s someone that I have a lot of respect for and think highly of, so I met a great person.”

Image zoom BACKGRID

RELATED: Bachelorette Heartthrob Tyler Cameron Poses Shirtless for GQ — See the Photos!

Cameron also touched on one of the reasons behind the split, which he noted was amicable.

“I took it as I met a great person, a great friend. It wasn’t like, a bad breakup or anything like that,” he said. “It was just, we’re at different parts of our lives right now.”