Kylie Jenner Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Look at a Day in Her Life from Meetings to Photoshoots

Kylie Jenner is a busy woman!

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 21, shared a behind-the-scenes look at a day in her life in a vlog shared on YouTube.

“I wanted to give you a glimpse into a typical day for me,” Kylie wrote in the description. “You guys have been asking to see my new office, but I thought it would be fun to show you everything from the moment I wake up, so I’m taking you into my home, my closet, my business, my photoshoots and more.”

Kylie starts the video at 5:50 a.m. with the camera on her daughter Stormi, who can be seen running around in pink pajamas, holding a blanket over her head.

Kylie then takes viewers into her bathroom, where she shows herself in a mirror wearing a black pajama set. It’s now 8:00 a.m.

“I said that I was going to start this vlog a lot earlier, but I slept with Stormi last night. She woke me up at 6, wouldn’t stop crying — it wasn’t the time to grab my camera and start filming,” Kylie explains, adding that Stormi is now asleep again.

The makeup mogul then goes on to reveal her plans for the day, which include Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin meetings, a meeting with momager Kris Jenner and a birthday dinner for her makeup artist/friend Ariel Tejada.

After showering around 9:00 a.m., Kylie explains she has to wake up Stormi, who is going to a farm with her cousins.

Jenner then takes the camera into 1-year-old’s room to wake her.

“Hi,” Kylie says to her baby girl she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott. Stormi sweetly says “Hi” back.

“Mommy looks crazy right now,” Kylie says.

Next, Kylie gets glammed up and chooses an outfit. She opts for a pink jumpsuit to match her pink office.

After arriving to the Kylie Cosmetics office in her Rolls Royce, Kylie is greeted by her sister Kendall Jenner, who is waiting for her in the parking lot.

“This is an exciting day,” Kylie says, panning the camera to show Kendall.

“I really don’t what we’re doing today,” Kendall responds. “We have a collab coming,” Kylie says.

“Well yeah, we have a collab coming,” Kendall answers back.

After walking through the office lobby, which is adorned with lip artwork, Kylie finds mom Kris, 63, eating a salad.

Kylie and Kendall then have their collab meeting at 11:30 a.m.

Shortly after, Kylie is reunited with baby Stormi, who is back from her day out with her cousins.

Before her next engagement, Kylie lets Stormi drive around the office in a remote control car.

She then brings her to a play area before heading to her Kylie Skin meeting. However, right before leaving, baby Stormi almost says I love you.

“Ah you said it… almost!” Kylie says excitedly.

Following her meeting, the reality star has her Kylie Cosmetics photoshoot and then heads home to get ready for Ariel’s dinner.

Kylie explains that since the dinner is in the city she’s going to change into her dress when she meets her friend Heather Sanders.

At 7:30 p.m., Kylie is with Heather, who is helping her get in her party dress.

“It fits like a f—— glove,” Kylie says of her Halpern’s square-neck graffiti-denim mini dress, trying to catch her breath.

Before heading to the dinner, Kylie calls Travis, 28, who tells her he’s at the studio.

Travis then tells her he loves her and asks what time she’ll be home.

“Maybe around midnight,” Kylie answers with a smile.

Kylie and Heather finally get to the private room at the restaurant, which is covered in balloons.

Blogger Desi Perkins and former Shahs of Sunset star Lilly Ghalichi show up to the event and they all hide in a corner, waiting on Ariel’s arrival.

As Ariel opens the door, they all scream and he immediately bursts into tears.

Kylie also stars crying and screams “I love you!”

Kylie has previously shared glimpses of her personal life on YouTube, including the birth of Stormi last February and most recently a behind-the-scenes look at Travis’ national Astroworld tour in November.

The makeup mogul and Stormi had been tagging along on the tour since it’s kick off that month.

In the vlog, Kylie revealed to her fans that even though she’s the one dating Scott, it’s Stormi who gets preferential treatment.

“So her dad gives Stormi — not me, Stormi — her own room at every venue, so this is your room, girl,” Kylie tells her daughter in the video after they arrive at the Garden.