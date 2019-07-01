Kylie Jenner Begs Kim Kardashian Not to 'Bully' Jordyn Woods About Tristan Thompson Scandal

Image zoom Jordyn Woods (left) and Kylie Jenner Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian went through a range of emotions on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians season finale as she navigated the aftermath of the Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods cheating scandal.

Thompson, 28, first allegedly cheated on Khloé, 35, just days before she gave birth to their daughter in April 2018. Though they reconciled, their relationship never fully recovered — but it’s been over for good since news broke that he hooked up with Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner‘s BFF, 21-year-old Woods, in February.

During a getaway to Palm Springs with sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian and pal Malika Haqq filmed for Sunday night’s episode, Khloé exploded with anger.

“F— these hoes. Im done. Everyone told me how aggressive and crazy I am? I am. I’m going to go back to the old Khlo Money. … For True I don’t want to act like that, but also for True i want people to be f—ing afraid.”

A FaceTime call from Thompson’s friend Savas — who said the NBA player still insisted he couldn’t remember anything and denied kissing Woods — didn’t help matters.

“Liars!” she screamed into the phone. “You f—ing told me you kissed bitches, and you’re a f—ing liar!”

Meanwhile, Kylie was grappling with losing her best friend. After seeing a video of the Palm Springs crew shading Woods on the car ride there, she called Kim in tears.

“I just feel like we’re bigger than this, we’re better than this. I feel like call her or talk to her in person. … We just don’t need to bully anyone,” Kylie said, adding that Woods had come to her home to pick up some things after moving out abruptly.

“The look in her eye, she’s just obviously going through it,” Kylie said, her voice breaking. “I just don’t think anyone deserves this. We should express everything to each other in person, however we feel.”

Kim agreed and said she’d regretted putting the video on social media; although she deleted it five minutes later, the damage had been done. ” I definitely can get petty sometimes,” she said. “Kylie’s right. I got caught up in the moment.”

But the family lost any sympathy for Woods when they found out she’d be appearing on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk to tell family friend Jada Pinkett Smith — and the world — her side of the story. Momager Kris Jenner acknowledged the actress had given her a heads up via text, but Khloé was furious Woods would give an interview before hashing things out directly. Kylie hosted a family meeting, where Scott Disick suggested Woods may have not reached out to Khloé because she’s “drop-dead petrified” of the powerful stars.

“She should have been more scared to ever touch my man. She’s too f—ing comfortable,” she shot back.

She decided that even if Thompson loves her, he doesn’t respect her — and ignored his attempts to connect. “There’s no amount of phone calls or apology text messages that is ever going to repair Tristan and my relationship,” she declared.

The episode also covered the backlash Khloé faced for her tweets about the Red Table Talk interview; people accused her of blaming Woods for her heartbreak instead of Thompson. When Kim stopped by her bedroom to check in, she noted a giant display of red roses that he’d sent her.

“I just have no idea how all of this flipped like that,” Khloé said. “I reacted out of emotion … I was just reiterating you are part of the reason. you aren’t the sole reason, of course not. But regardless, she and tristan violated me … I’m now all of a sudden getting death threats, people threatening my child. … I didn’t choose to go and make this public. Even if they did just peck, which they didn’t, she decided to do an interview before talking to me.”

She realized she shouldn’t have tweeted and posted another message clarifying things. But the pain was still raw.

“Emotionally, you have to be really strong for this environment that we created. … It just sucks it has to be so public, because no one understands how I’m not just a TV show. This is my life, and it breaks my soul, and it’s happened so many times.

“Sometimes i think people forget Im not just an episode. It’s not just to get something trending. It’s my real life. No one would ever fake this. I get we’re entertainment, but we’re still human.”