Kylie Jenner Attends Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival: They're 'Still Very Close,’ Says Source

Kylie Jenner is full of support for Travis Scott.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star, 22, traveled to Houston over the weekend to attend the 28-year-old’s Astroworld Festival, over a month after confirming their split.

“Kylie flew to Houston with a group of friend. She returns to L.A. this morning,” a source tells PEOPLE. “It was important for her to support Travis’ festival. They are still very close and often hang out with Stormi.”

Jenner was spotted dancing in the front row during Spanish singer Rosalía’s set on Saturday, and even had a song dedicated to her, according to the Houston Chronicle. Later on in the evening, the rapper also told fans that their 21-month-old daughter was there as well, the outlet reported.

Making the night even more of a family affair, Scott brought out Kanye West for a surprise guest appearance. During his time onstage, West, 42, performed throwback hit “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” as well as a new song “Follow God,” which is from his latest album Jesus is King.

On Saturday, Scott also shared a photo of a celebratory flower arrangement spelling out the name of the festival, which many on social media believed to be a gift from Jenner.

“Love u that I really do,” he wrote alongside the photo, adding a red heart as well as a butterfly emoji — which has always had a special significance for the pair.

Jenner’s visit took place just days after multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and Drake have been hanging out.

“Kylie is doing great. She considers herself single,” a source recently told PEOPLE, adding that “her main focus is Stormi, but she is also young and likes to have fun.”

“She has been hanging out with Drake. Mostly together with other friends as well,” the source added. “She has known Drake for a while. They are not in a relationship. It mostly seems like they have chemistry, flirt and hang out. Nothing too complicated.”

While some close to the pair see a potential romance blossoming, another insider previously told PEOPLE they’re “just friends.” A source close to the makeup mogul also denied that the pair is dating.

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that Jenner and Scott were taking a break after two years of dating, with the reality star publicly confirming the news a few days later.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she said of their 21-month-old daughter. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Despite their split, Jenner and Scott have also been spending time together as the rapper recovers from a nasty knee injury, which he got during a performance last month.

“Now when he isn’t working, his free time is all about Stormi. Kylie and Travis always had fun co-parenting, but you can tell that Kylie is happy Travis isn’t working right now. She is happy that he is around,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

“He still might need knee surgery in L.A. and then he will recover at Kylie’s too,” the source added. “And as special holidays are coming up, they will continue to spend a lot of time together. They both seem great together. There is definitely hope things will work out.”