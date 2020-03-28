Kylie Jenner Answers Questions About Cheating and Sliding into a Guy's DMs with Her Friends

Kylie Jenner misses being able to hang out face-to-face with her friends.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, uploaded a video on her YouTube channel on Friday, which was recorded several weeks before she began practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hi guys! We filmed this a few weeks ago before we all quarantined, and I thought it would be fun to share,” she wrote alongside the fun-filled clip. ”I’m reminiscing of us all being together.“

In the video, she sat down with pals Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer, and her former assistant Victoria Villarroel to play a game of “Most Likely To.”

During the course of the game, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul revealed she would never be the person in their circle of friends to have nude photos leak, saying, “I don’t send nudes.” She also dismissed the possibility of ever being able to forgive a cheating partner: “F— that, next question.”

Although the friends couldn’t quite agree on which among them was the most likely to slide into a guy’s DMs, Jenner made a serious case for Karanikolaou.

“I’m gonna say Stass because she actually hits me [up] to DM people for her,” Jenner said.

“Oh yeah, I have her Instagram logged in to my phone and sometimes I send guys my profile from her account because I know they’ll see it,” Karanikolaou responded. “You send a little eye emoji — it really works.”

Image zoom Kylie Jenner with friends YouTube

Jenner, who has been social distancing at home with 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, has been sharing plenty of updates with her followers in recent weeks, while urging them to stay indoors to halt the spread of the virus.

“Another daily reminder to take this social distancing serious and self-quarantine,” Jenner wrote on March 19, which marked her 8th day of avoiding contact with others.

The mom of one went on to share that her pregnancy, which she kept under wraps until after her daughter’s birth, helped prepare her for the realities of social distancing. “My pregnancy prepared me for this. I didn’t leave the house for months,” Jenner continued. “We got this.”

Jenner has also donated $1 million to help medical professionals purchase face masks and other necessary protective gear.

“I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude,” Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, a physician and OB-GYN at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles — who delivered Stormi — wrote on Instagram after receiving Jenner’s donation. “I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true.”

Dr. Aliabadi praised Jenner as a “hero” whose “donation will help save many precious lives.”

“I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients,” she continued. “This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much.”

