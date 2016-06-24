A source tells PEOPLE Jenner "likes Tyga's attention" and the fact that she "has the upper hand now"

Kylie Jenner Shares Super Sexy Picture – and Pointedly Tags Tyga in It – As Source Says the Rapper Is 'Working Hard to Get Her Back'

It’s been less than two months since Kylie Jenner and Tygabroke up – but is a reunion on the horizon?

“Tyga seems more interested in getting back together than Kylie does,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Kylie still seems to enjoy being single. She acts like she is figuring things out.”

That being said, the source says Jenner, 18, “likes Tyga’s attention” – and the fact that she “has the upper hand now.”

“Tyga is working hard to get her back,” adds the insider.

Jenner, meanwhile, whipped her fans into a frenzy Friday afternoon when she shared a super-sexy picture of herself taken Thursday evening, captioning it with a crown emoji and tagging Tyga in one very pointed spot – right on her behind.

According to the source, Jenner and Tyga, 26, “have been hanging out and even doing family stuff together,” such as celebrating North West‘s birthday party at Kim Kardashian West‘s house over the weekend.

Another source tells PEOPLE the two “have been talking and have seen each other recently, but nothing’s official.”

Tyga’s recent social media behavior also certainly seems to indicate the two have been spending time together: On Friday morning, the rapper reportedly posted – then quickly deleted – a photo of Jenner wearing the same outfit she wore out in Los Angeles Thursday evening, captioning it: “They always come back.”

The much-buzzed about photo came just one day after Jenner’s rumored hookup, rapper PartyNextDoor, 22, released a music video featuring the reality star in which the two share a steamy make out session in the rain.