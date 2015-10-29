Kylie Jenner and Boyfriend Tyga Hold Hands During Night Out in N.Y.C.
Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Tyga love a good night out in New York City.
The two flew in from Los Angeles on Wednesday, and later that evening they were spotted holding hands while out and about.
The couple opted for more understated looks, with Kylie, 18, wearing boyfriend jeans, a long trench and simple black pumps, and Tyga, 25, wearing jeans, sneakers and a rain jacket. Jenner accessorized with black sunglasses and a backpack.
Jenner and Tyga documented their trip on Snapchat, taking pictures of each other sitting in what appears to be a first class cabin while traveling to N.Y.C.
Both also shared photos of their airport style on Instagram, each showing off their casual sweatpants/sweatshirt looks.
Though the stars have been linked since fall 2014, they became much more open about their relationship after Jenner’s 18th birthday in August.
During a livestream via Jenner’s app earlier this month, the two opened up about their relationship and Tyga revealed they “disagree sometimes” but “don’t really fight.”
“If we get mad at each other, we just start laughing,” Jenner added.
Most recently, the two made headlines for their new puppy, an adorable (and very pricy) tri-colored bulldog, Rolly.