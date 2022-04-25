Kylie Jenner and Tyga Expressed 'Concerns' to Rob Kardashian About Dating Blac Chyna: Testimony

In court on Monday, the 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul took the stand to testify amid the Kardashian-Jenner family's ongoing trial against Chyna. Currently, Chyna — born Angela White — is suing Kylie as well as sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner for defamation and interfering with her contract at E!.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Chyna, 33, was also previously engaged to Kylie's brother Rob Kardashian. The exes share daughter Dream, 5, and briefly starred on Rob & Chyna for E! (Chyna also shares son King Cairo, 9, with Tyga, 32.)

As defense attorney Lynne Ciani questioned Kylie, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner family member — who dated Tyga after Chyna — said she didn't have anger toward the model until "probably after [she] heard about the attack on [her] brother" during an alleged fight between the couple.

Recalling conversations from her relationship with Tyga, Kylie claimed the rapper "never planned on marrying" Chyna. Kylie said she also saw the alleged scar that Tyga claimed Chyna gave to him, who also told the Kardashians star that Chyna allegedly abused alcohol and drugs.

With these factors in mind, Kylie wanted to warn Rob, 35, about Chyna when their relationship first started.

"I was a little bit concerned from the thing I heard from Tyga," she said. "Tyga and I went over to Rob's and expressed our concerns. He did express he was going to continue the relationship."

Even though Kylie felt it was important to share her concerns, she recognized that "ultimately, it was up to" Rob to decide what was best for himself.

Chyna has been in a legal battle with the Kardashians since 2017. She sued Rob and his family that October, accusing them of damaging her brand as well as verbally and physically abusing her.

Blac Chyna Blac Chyna | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

This lawsuit came after Rob leaked nude photos of Chyna on Instagram. Amid his social media rampage, Rob also accused Chyna of drug abuse, alcohol abuse and infidelity.

Chyna said this incident and the family's influence over E! probably resulted in Rob & Chyna's cancellation, despite reports of it being renewed for a second season. Because of this, her legal team has since argued that Chyna has likely missed out on millions of earned dollars from related appearances and social media posts.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chyna, in turn, said she's suing the famous family "to stand up for [her] legal rights and to be an example to [her] kids."