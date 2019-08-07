Kardashian/Jenner Relationships
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Aren't Getting Married During Her Birthday Trip in Italy: Source

Kylie Jenner sparked speculation after boarding a plane with a white dress

By Aurelie Corinthios
August 07, 2019 11:47 AM

Kylie Jenner‘s birthday trip is just that: a birthday trip.

On Tuesday, fans began speculating that the star would tie the knot with boyfriend Travis Scott after she was spotted boarding a plane to Italy with what looked like a wedding dress ahead of her 22nd birthday on Saturday. But according to a source, Jenner and Scott, 28, have no such plans.

“Kylie is flying into Salerno today to board the mega yacht Tranquility,” one source tells PEOPLE. “She was all smiles when she left Los Angeles yesterday via private jet with her family and friends.”

A second source clarifies, “It’s not Kylie’s wedding and she is only flying to Italy to celebrate her birthday.”

“She had a big, successful year and she wanted to treat herself, her family and friends to the best party,” the source adds. “Kourtney [Kardashian] and her kids are joining Kylie in Italy to celebrate her birthday. Kim and Khloé [Kardashian] are staying in L.A.”

RELATED: Travis Scott Completely Covers Kylie Jenner’s House with Roses as Her Birthday Celebrations Commence

Jenner and Scott, parents to 18-month-old daughter Stormi, have been dating since they met at Coachella in April 2017. Fans have long speculated that the couple are engaged, or even already married, though Jenner put the rumors to rest in a cover interview with Paper in February.

Calling Scott a great dad, a “big kid,” and a fantastic partner, Jenner said when they wed, she’ll be sure to tell the world.

“I’ll let everybody know,” she promised.

RELATED: Travis Scott Says He and Kylie Jenner Will ‘Get Married Soon’: ‘I Gotta Propose in a Fire Way’

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Last month, a source told PEOPLE the two are definitely thinking about taking the next step in their relationship.

“Kylie is very happy with her life,” the source said. “She and Travis are discussing marriage.”

“Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying,” the source added. “Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling.”

