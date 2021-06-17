Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'Are Very Close Again,' Source Says: 'There Is a Different Energy'
Kylie Jenner recently flew to New York to support Travis Scott at the annual Parsons Benefit
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott seem to have entered a new stage of their relationship - but their focus will always be on daughter Stormi Webster.
After Jenner and 3-year-old Stormi flew to New York City to support Scott at Tuesday's Parsons Benefit, a source tells PEOPLE there's "a different energy" between the former couple.
"Although they always got along, there is a different energy between them now," the insider says. "Kylie and Travis are very close again. Kylie flew to NYC to support him. It's just great to see them back together."
"They never put any pressure on their relationship," the source adds. "The focus was always on being the best co-parents. They still keep separated homes in L.A. because this is what works for them."
Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Looked 'Fully Back On' During Night Out in NYC with Daughter Stormi: Source
At the benefit, Jenner, 23, and Scott, 30, posed for photographers together on the red carpet of the event, which was held at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in the Seaport District. Stormi stood by their side wearing a charcoal-colored dress and some high top sneakers.
Inside the event, an onlooker told PEOPLE that the pair were open with their affection towards one another.
"Travis and Kylie were being very sweet and cute together," said the source, who added that "they were holding hands."
Scott also showed some love for Jenner during his acceptance speech, saying, "Wifey, I love you so much," according to the insider. (Scott has used the endearing term to describe the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in the past.)
Jenner and Scott split in October 2019 after two years of dating, but have remained friendly and often spend time together as they co-parent Stormi.
"They love each other. They enjoy spending family time with Stormi. They all travel together. Kylie and Travis also have date nights," a source said last month. "They have worked hard to create a family situation that's best for them. Being together 24/7 doesn't work, so they still have separate homes."
"They are not exclusive, but Kylie isn't seeing anyone else, either," the source added.
- Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'Are Very Close Again,' Source Says: 'There Is a Different Energy'
- Terry Crews Talks Wrapping Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Final Season 8, His Hopes for a Reunion Special
- Jake Miller Premieres Album Silver Lining II: 'Making This Music Was an Escape for Me'
- Chris Pratt Surprises Four Deployed Servicemember Fathers and Their Families for Father's Day