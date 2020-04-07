Kylie Jenner and Mom Kris Poke Fun at Kourtney Kardashian's 'ABCDEFG' Speech in Funny TikTok

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/TikTok

Kris and Kylie Jenner just shared a hilarious take on Kourtney Kardashian‘s famous “ABCDEFG” catchphrase moment.

On Monday, the 22-year-old businesswoman enlisted her manager mother, 64, to co-star in a spirited reenactment of an early Keeping Up with the Kardashians scene between Kourtney and her ex, Scott Disick. The two exes spar in the memorable exchange, which ends with Disick baffled by one of Kourtney’s alphabetical sayings.

“So are we cool? Like, are we in agreement?” Kris mouths, playing Disick, 36, in the TikTok posted to Kylie’s account.

Kylie then comes into frame, delivering the lines in a fittingly over-the-top fashion manner, impersonating her older sister.

“ABCDEFG,” she mouths while putting sunglasses on. “I have to go.”

“What the heck does ‘ABCDEFG’ mean?” asks a confused Kris (as Scott), to which Kylie (as Kourtney) explains, “It’s just a phrase I like to use.” When Kris questions whether that’s a “real phrase,” Kylie brings a bottle to her lips after declaring in Kourtney’s voice, “It means the conversation is over.”

TikTok Queens! Kim Kardashian Joins North, 6½, for a Fun Mother-Daughter Dance Video

Image zoom From left: Khloé, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, and Kris and Kylie Jenner in 2015. Steve Granitz/WireImage

The iconic KUWTK moment has received the TikTok reenactment treatment from other stars and fans in recent weeks. Last month, Cara Delevingne and her girlfriend, Ashley Benson, mimicked the same scene from their home.

For their rendition, the Suicide Squad actress, 27, took on the part of Disick, while Benson, 30, played the Poosh creator, smiling as she explained the “G” in “ABCDEFG” is for “goodbye.”

Kendall Jenner Teases Sister Kylie for Throwback Photo: 'Aren't We Fighting?'

Jonas Brothers Recreate Iconic Kim and Khloé Fight Scene from Keeping Up with the Kardashians

During a recent episode of KUWTK — currently in its 18th season — Kourtney, 40, expressed frustrations with being in the spotlight, finally deciding to take a step back from the reality series.

“I don’t understand why there’s all this judgment about the way we each want to live our lives. We should be accepted for what we each want to do,” she said. “It’s not a positive environment for me to want to be in every day when I feel like they’re so critical of me.”

She added: “Every day I’m coming in, I’m like, ‘Why am I choosing to be in this environment?’ And I think I just reached my point of not being able to tolerate it anymore.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on E!