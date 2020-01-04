Kylie Jenner Accused of Cultural Appropriation After Wearing Her Hair in Twists

Kylie Jenner has been accused of cultural appropriation after debuting hair twists in a never-before-seen photo shoot.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared the image on Friday, showing her in the look, which is commonly known as a protective style in the black community.

Kylie, 22, quickly deleted the post after backlash poured in, but the damage was already done, according to fans.

Kylie has not yet publicly acknowledged the backlash and a rep for the reality star did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“She wants to be a black woman so bad,” one fan wrote on Twitter while a different user expressed “She finna claim this hairstyle like they do everything that’s not theirs.”

Another Twitter user said the look wasn’t a “compliment” because “my ppl are still losing jobs and viewed as ‘ghetto’ for protective hairstyles, while most white ppl see it as fashion.”

While Kylie removed the post from her social media accounts, fashion photographers and brothers Luca and Alessandro Morelli, who took the shot, and Jenner’s makeup artist Ariel Tejada kept the photo on their respective pages.

“Happy New Year People!” the Morelli brothers captioned the shot, using the hashtag “#GwenStefani.”

Tejada revealed in his caption that Stefani, 50, was the inspiration behind the look.

“Omggg #TBT to this never before seen pic of this look @TokyoStylez and I did on The King @KylieJenner 😍Our reference was Gwen Stefani 🤍🤍 #makeupbyariel #kyliejenner 📸- @morellibrothers,” Tejada wrote, tagging Jenner’s hairstylist Tokyo Stylez.

The incident comes a few months after Kendall Jenner was slammed for wearing cornrows — for the second time.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kendall, 24, was photographed with the braids on Aug. 23 while out in Los Angeles.

She was also seen wearing the style, traditionally tied to black culture, in several Instagram Stories that next day, shared both to her page and Kylie’s page.

Users on Twitter were quick to call her out, many pointing out how white women don’t face the same level of discrimination black women face when wearing cornrows.

“I’m EXHAUSTED of white people constantly appropriating black culture and wearing hairstyles that we are always ridiculed/ chastised for having and just doing it because they want to ‘look different’ or ‘stand out,’ ” wrote one user. “We wear these hairstyles to PROTECT our natural hair from damages but they wanna wear it because it looks cool. It shouldn’t be worn by them period.”

Another noted Kendall’s previous controversies, claiming, “She never learns.”