Kim Kardashian Joins Family Tributes for Kylie Jenner's 25th Birthday: 'Every Year You Amaze Me'

As Kylie Jenner turned 25 years old, members of her family praised the beauty mogul for a life well (adorably!) lived!

Kim Kardashian penned a fun tribute to her "party girl" little sis, sharing a carousel of photos of the two of them hugging and making kissy faces in a tropical location.

"Happy Birthday party gal (in LaLa's voice this whole trip lol)," Kardashian, 41, wrote on Instagram. "Every year you amaze me at how wise, protective of your loved ones and just how generous your heart is. You are so special and one of one. You have so much love and happiness in your love that I pray for this forever."

She added, "Happy birthday @kyliejenner I love you so much!!! Forever and Ever!!!"

As usual, Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner was up bright and early to share a sweet tribute on Instagram. Kris, 66, praised Kylie for her many achievements and "unbelievable drive."

"Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!!! You are beyond a dream come true and are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, friend, and so wise beyond your years!! You are kind, generous beyond measure, smart, compassionate, giving, strong, creative, beautiful inside and out and a delicious force of nature!!!!" Kris wrote.

She added, "I love watching you with your kids… You are the most amazing mommy and I am so proud of all of your accomplishments and your unbelievable drive always. You are and will always be my baby girl and I am beyond proud of you! I love you so so much happy birthday my angel girl! XOXO 🎂❤️"

In addition to her moving message, the business mogul also shared throwback photos of Kylie as a child to commemorate the special occasion, ending the collage with a recent photo of the two in an office setting.

Kendall Jenner, 26, also hopped on the throwback train.

The model shared several pictures of her younger sister on her Instagram Story, including an adorable snap of the pair as young girls in cheerleader oufits (pompoms and all!).

The 818 Tequila founder also shared a couple pictures of her and Kylie in sisterly embraces when they were young girls, plus a photo of them in matching dresses with a beloved dog.

Ahead of her special day, Kylie and 4-year-old daughter Stormi have been spending their time in London with boyfriend Travis Scott.

On Saturday, the 31-year-old rapper's family and friends put on a strong display of support during his big night at London's O2 arena, his first solo show since the Astroworld tragedy that killed 10 attendees in Houston, Texas, last November.

In a post shared via Instagram, Kylie, Stormi, and Scott can be seen embracing each other backstage to celebrate the occasion. One snap showed the Kylie Cosmetics founder holding her daughter as the two sat in the audience wearing matching neon pants.

Jenner and Scott are also parents to a 6-month-old son whose name they have yet to announce since changing it from Wolf Webster.

In April, Jenner told USA Today that she and the rapper were "in the process" of legally changing their son's name from Wolf Webster but added, "it just wouldn't feel right to share anything when we don't have an official name."

Craig Barritt/Getty

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul said that she "knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name."

"It just didn't suit him," she confessed of the name.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Jenner will "share his name when she's ready."