The Kardashian family is wishing Kylie Jenner a happy 22nd birthday!

In honor of the reality star’s special day, members of her famous family posted tributes to her on social media Saturday — including mom Kris Jenner.

“Happy Birthday to my baby!!!” Kris, 63, wrote alongside a slideshow of adorable photos of Kylie throughout the years. “I can’t believe you are 22… It is the greatest joy and blessing to be your mommy and watch you grow into such an beautiful woman inside and out.”

“You are the most amazing daughter, sister, friend and mommy…. watching you with Stormi has been such a wonderful blessing,” the momager said. “I am so proud of you… You are truly an old soul and such an inspiration to everyone. your creativity, generosity and huge heart is truly remarkable!”

“You are an angel girl and I love you more than you will ever know,” she concluded the post.

Caitlyn Jenner also paid tribute to her daughter on Instagram, sharing old photos with a young Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

“Happy birthday @kyliejenner,” she captioned the throwback photos.

Sister Kim Kardashian West also dedicated a tribute to Kylie on Instagram. “Happy Birthday @kyliejenner When I think about you I think of a wise old soul who makes amazing decisions that are always true to what you really believe. You have always been so strong and confident in doing what is in your heart and I admire and respect that,” the mom of four said. “You live life like it’s your last day and it’s so much fun to see you live such a full life and being such a kind person while doing it all. I wanted to post a unseen ‘music video’ you, Kendall and I did back in the day but didn’t want to embarrass you too much lol. I love you.”

Kourtney Kardashian wished her sibling a happy birthday with a hilarious video of Kylie giving her a piggyback ride after a night out.

“Happy birthday my angel baby,” the mom of three captioned the footage on her Instagram Story.

Image zoom Kendall Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: 24 Must-See Throwback Photos of Birthday Girl Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott, Kylie’s boyfriend, shared a collection of four photos of the couple to Instagram in honor of her birthday.

“Happy Bday Wifey everyday I watch u grow more into this amazing superhuman,” he wrote. “Everyday is the best the day with u here may God continue shine on you. Happy f—ing Bday love ya !!!”

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Earlier on Saturday, the 28-year-old rapper also gifted Kylie a silver diamond-encrusted chain necklace with her signature lip-drip Kylie Cosmetics logo.

“Omg,” Kylie captioned an Instagram Story photo of the bling, tagging Scott and adding shocked, heart-eyes and love emojis.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Celebrates 22nd Birthday with Extravagant Gifts as Travis Scott Gifts Surprise Chain

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul is celebrating her special day on a vacation in Italy with Scott.

Kylie chartered the mega yacht Tranquility off the coast of Capri on Thursday. According to TMZ, the 300-ft. ship accommodates 22 guests, comes with a 29-person crew and costs about $1.2 million per week. It includes 10 cabins, a sauna, helipad, beauty salon, theater, steam room, Jacuzzi and swimming pool with underwater lights.

Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie are also on the trip, with Kourtney expected to join with her and Disick’s three kids at some point. Kris and her boyfriend Corey Gamble were also photographed on the boat.