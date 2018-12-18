Kylie Jenner Says 2018 Was 'Unforgettable': Welcoming Daughter Stormi 'Made It the Best'

It’s been a life-changing year for Kylie Jenner.

The makeup mogul, who welcomed daughter Stormi Webster in February after keeping her pregnancy journey secret, looked back on 2018 in a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday, thanking fans for their support.

“Just thinking about how much I love each and every one of you,” Jenner wrote alongside a photo of herself holding her 10-month-old daughter. “Thank you for all the love and support this year. 2018 has been unforgettable thanks to you.”

The 21-year-old reality star added, “having Stormi of course has made it the best. I can’t wait for 2019.”

The photo shows Jenner gazing lovingly at her daughter in a long black dress while standing beside a fire pit in front of a white tree adorned with lights.

Jenner has enjoyed documenting Stormi’s first year on Instagram.

Earlier this month, she shared a series of sweet snaps on her Instagram Story as she and Stormi’s father, Travis Scott, toted their daughter around an aquarium.

The photos, taken from behind, featured the parents snuggling their baby girl as she stared up at the large tanks of fish swimming around in front of her.

The family moment came as Scott prepared to wrap up his national Astroworld tour. Jenner and Stormi tagged along on the tour and documented their trip.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star even revealed to her fans in a YouTube video that Stormi gets preferential treatment from her father while traveling.

“So her dad gives Stormi — not me, Stormi — her own room at every venue, so this is your room, girl,” Jenner told her daughter in the video backstage at Madison Square Garden.

In October, Jenner revealed the inspiration behind her daughter’s unique moniker.

“Travis thinks he thought of [Stormi’s name] but it was me, I remember the whole thing. But he swears he made her name up,” the reality star said during a Halloween makeup tutorial with YouTube star James Charles.

Jenner said that she was looking at names inspired by nature or weather, including Willow — but because she’s close with Willow Smith, she decided the name was already “taken.”

“Anyways, Storm was on there and I said, ‘I kind of want an ie, like me.’ So I did Stormie and it was always Stormie,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul recalled. “I mean, I bought custom things for her that said ‘ie’ and bought her the blocks that said ‘ie.’ “

It wasn’t until a confirmation with the birth certificate office that she made the last-minute change.

“I was finalizing the name. They were like, ‘How do you want to spell it?’ And I was like, ‘S-T-O-R-M-I.’ They were like, ‘You sure?’ I said, ‘Yeah, just an I.’ Literally right then and there, I just changed it to an I. I said, ‘Damn, I guess that’s her name.’ And I called Travis and said, ‘I didn’t put an E and went with an I.’ “

Jenner revealed her baby girl’s name two days after announcing her birth, captioning a photo of the newborn simply, “Stormi Webster” and adding an angel emoji. Within a week, the adorable post became Instagram’s most-liked photo ever.