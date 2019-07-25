Kyle Richards Slams Lisa Vanderpump and Camille Grammer After Explosive RHOBH Reunion

Kyle Richards is getting a few things off her chest in regard to Lisa Vanderpump and Camille Grammer following the explosive Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

Tuesday night, viewers watched as Grammer, 50, stormed off the set after she alleged that she was being set up after she was at the center of multiple heated conversations with costars Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Dorit Kemsley, Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi and of course Kyle.

Kyle, 50, addressed Grammer’s behavior in a series of tweets as well as her issues with Vanderpump, 58, writing, “The Real Housewives is NOT Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous. It is not Sex in the City. It is not scripted. It’s our reality. I have been on this show many years now. We just finished season 9 to be exact. There have been many tears and a lot of laughter over these 9 years.”

“Some seasons were so stressful it seems I cried the whole way through. I have made mistakes, made good choices, made bad choices, learned a lot and grown as a person,” she added.

Kyle went on to explain that this season especially has left her “so frustrated at times.”

“Frustrated that people don’t always seem to see the obvious. No, it’s not editing. It’s people who are good at ‘the game.’ Bad people can be good at it and good people can be bad at it,” she wrote.

Kyle continued, “People who have spent their entire life treating life as a game and ‘winning’ at it have had lots of practice. When I was told to go to Vanderpump Dogs way back at the beginning of the season, I knew right away what was going on.”

Amongst the women in the cast. We talked about something that happened ON CAMERA. Something that couldn’t be ignored because it changed the dynamic of the group.

The only thing l have said about Camille up until now, is that she plays both sides of the fence and is a people pleaser. Both things that she admits to herself.

As Bravo fans know, Arroyave, 38, and Kyle stopped by Vanderpump’s rescue center early on in the season where they learned that the puppy Kemsley, 43, adopted had ended up back at Vanderpump Dogs after she gave it away.

Now known as Puppy Gate, the scandal dominated this season’s storyline.

Kyle explained she was brought to Vanderpump Dogs “unknowingly” to be part of making Kemsley “look bad for entertainment purposes.”

“Trust me, I know you think she didn’t need much help. I read the comments, see the perception of her from people that have never met her.”

“But that’s part of reality television. You get to decide who you like, love or hate. Even though we have never met in person,” Kyle continued.

While Kyle admitted that Kemsley “made a mistake” in the way she handled the dog, she feels the way she was treated in response to the incident was uncalled for.

“She should have turned the dog back into Vanderpump Dogs. There is no disputing that. Maybe it was the $5,000 return policy that made Dorit think finding a good home for Lucy on her own was a better choice,” Kyle wrote.

Image zoom Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump Amanda Edwards/WireImage

“I don’t know. I only mention that because Ken [Todd] referenced it in his ‘birthday tweet,'” Kyle said of Vanderpump’s husband.

On Sunday, Todd, 61, posted a lengthy tweet accusing the RHOBH cast of being “vicious” and “petty” toward Vanderpump as she was dealing with the loss of her brother.

“It disgusts me that the very fact that a resolution passed through Congress, in an attempt to save thousands of dogs worldwide, was brushed aside,” he wrote, referencing the House Resolution that Vanderpump spearheaded to end the dog and cat meat industry. “Years of our work was ignored as all the focus was on one dog (that is now in a happy home, not biting, pecking or whatever you choose to call it),” he added, speaking of the dog — Lucy Lucy Apple Juice.

Kyle expressed on Twitter that Kemsley’s decision to give the dog away does not make her an “animal hater.”

“Ken is angry because the cast ‘bullied’ Lisa when she was going through a hard time. Forgetting the fact that being honest isn’t bullying AND the fact that I resisted using any adjective in that realm when Ken got up in my face,” Kyle wrote about the time she went to Vanderpump’s home to confront her about Puppy Gate.

“However, I DO understand that was a difficult time for Lisa. I had many conversations with her over this time… With that said, if you’re going through a hard time then you would think you would be coming from a different place. Not scheming about how to make your friend look bad. Your close friend. The problem is it was not new behavior due to her having a hard time,” she added.

“It was a pattern that you would think would stop because she WAS going through a had time,” Kyle continued. “This pattern many of us had seen for so long it was hard to ignore.”

Kyle continued, “If we aren’t being honest then we get called out for not being honest. If we are honest and you don’t like what someone is saying, you’re being ‘mean.'”

Kyle then went on to address Todd’s claim that everyone was talking about “Lisa and what she did because we didn’t want to talk about what’s ‘really’ going on in our lives.”

“We talk about what is going on in our GROUP,” Kyle wrote. “Amongst the women in the cast. We talked about something that happened ON CAMERA. Something that couldn’t be ignored because it changed the dynamic of the group. Our children and husbands are not signed up or paid to be on the show.”

“Over these 9 years we never discussed Ken’s and Lisa’s lawsuits (one came up briefly last year and I actually defended Ken and shot it down) we also never got into Lisa’s family, where she comes from or her background,” she added.

Kyle then alleged that Todd is “bringing up all of this stuff to distract what started all of this in the first place.”

“Bringing up things that are not relevant to what is going on in the group is a cheap shot,” Kyle said. “Especially when bringing up what someone’s child has gone through.”

“Once again, they did NOT sign up for this. Where Ken is right is regarding comments Camille [Grammer] made about Lisa on camera that were mean and humiliating. Did we laugh? Yes. Nervous laugh. Like when you laugh in church — when you know you shouldn’t laugh but you can’t help it,” Kyle said of the incident in which Grammer accused Vanderpump of having bad breath.

Kyle then apologized for the incident. “I am sorry for that. I honestly could not believe my ears and then was even more shocked when I saw the complete 180 Camille made when interacting with Lisa. HOWEVER, I never said ‘keep going Camille, it’s true….” Kyle wrote in reference to Grammer’s behavior on the reunion.

Image zoom Kyle Richards and Camille Grammer Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Kyle continued, “I don’t even want to repeat what she claims was said or what she said that night because to keep putting that out there is mean and keeps fueling the fire. I will say that if I had said the things Camille CLAIMS I said on camera, it would have been used. TRUST ME.”

Grammer accused Kyle of talking to her off camera about Vanderpump’s breath.

Kyle then explained Grammer “came into the reunion guns blazing.”

“I honestly do not know why she was so angry,” Kyle said.

“When she constantly contradicts herself I find myself thinking ‘Doesn’t she know there are cameras? This is going to be played back!’ Camille, in an attempt to distract from her actions, pretends she thinks we just were mad she said nice things about Lisa,” Kyle went on to write.

“That way she can get a little support from trolls,” Kyle said. “By calling us Mean Girls. She uses twitter as a gauge to see what the audience thinks and throws out things she thinks people will support her about. Like I said, some people work hard at the game of life.”

“The only thing l have said about Camille up until now, is that she plays both sides of the fence and is a people pleaser. Both things that she admits to herself. So yeah, this is not Lifestyles Of The Rich and Famous. This is reality,” Kyle concluded.

Reps for Vanderpump and Grammer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

While Kyle’s relationship with Grammer remains fractured, she has not yet closed the door on her friendship with Vanderpump.

Image zoom Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Camille Grammer Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic (2)

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, Kyle opened up about her lingering feud with Vanderpump, who recently quit the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons.

When asked what would have to happen between them to make things right, Richards, 50, indicated that she’s open to a reconciliation.

“I always have room to fix things with someone that I have cared about so much,” she said. “Lisa is very different like that than I am, but for me, it would be probably a lunch, a conversation, honestly. And that would be the first step.”

On WWHL, Kyle again addressed Todd’s tirade against the cast.

“Ken was saying that we’re all wanting to talk about Puppy Gate because we don’t want to talk about what’s really going on in our lives,” Kyle said. “But honestly, I think that Ken wants to talk about everything that’s going on with our husband’s lives and everyone else because he doesn’t want to talk about what really happened at the beginning of the season with Lisa and the dog coming out of Vanderpump Dogs.”