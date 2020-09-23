Kyle Richards Shares Sweet Message to 'Funny & Real' Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave After RHOBH Exit

"I am so grateful for #RHOBH for bringing you into my life," Kyle Richards said of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave

Kyle Richards is going to miss her friend.

Richards posted a heartfelt Instagram message to Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave following her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"To my friend @TeddiMellencamp who I love & adore... I am so grateful for #RHOBH for bringing you into my life," Richards, 51, wrote on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos of her and Mellencamp Arroyave through the years.

Richards went on to rave over Mellencamp Arroyave, writing: "You are an amazing Mom, wife, sister, daughter & friend."

"You work so hard, always giving it your all," Richards continued. "You are so smart, kind, thoughtful, funny & real."

Richards then shared that she is looking "forward to witnessing what the universe has in store for you next."

"I know it's going to be amazing. You deserve it all. Cheers 🥂❤️" Richards concluded.

Mellencamp Arroyave's husband Edwin also shared a heartfelt message to the reality star.

"You showed up for our family, all in and #rhobh every day. You were pregnant and never once complained, left early or took anything for granted," he wrote on Instagram. "I wish this season showed more of what you filmed everyday growing our miracle baby, caring for our family, laughing with your friends and inspiring your clients. Anyone that knows you, immediately falls in love with you and the reason is because of your heart and your laughter."

"Seeing sadness in your eyes when you got the call broke my heart but seeing how fast you bounced back today shows me that you have amazing things coming your way," he added.

Mellencamp Arroyave announced on Tuesday that after three seasons on the franchise, her contract has not been renewed. She joined the cast for season 8, which premiered in 2017.

"Hey guys, just here, hangin' with baby Dove," she shared in an Instagram video, before revealing the news. "I don't want to bore you, but I figured I could give you a little update on what's going on. I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed."

"Of course I could give you the standard response of, 'Oh we both came to the decision that it would be best.' Nah, I'm not going to do that — that's not who I am. Of course when I got the news I was sad. It feels like a breakup, almost," she said, "because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew. And you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without the show."

She continued, "That being said, I'm really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, all in. I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead. And you know what? I'm pretty busy with this lil' nuggs," she said, panning the camera to 6-month-old daughter Dove.

"So, thanks for coming along on this journey with me and I'll see you soon," she concluded.