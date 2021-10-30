The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE on Thursday that there was an invasion and robbery in Encino Hills at 10:50 p.m. involving three male intruders

Kyle Richards Says She's 'So Grateful' Dorit Kemsley and Her Family are OK Following Home Invasion

Kyle Richards is thankful her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Dorit Kemsley is safe following an invasion at her home on Wednesday night.

On Friday, Richards shared a photo of Dorit and her family on Instagram, writing: "Love you guys so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️ So grateful you're ok 🙏."

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE on Thursday that there was an invasion and robbery in Encino Hills at 10:50 p.m. involving three male intruders. According to the Daily Mail, the invasion took place at Dorit's home, where she and her two children — son Jagger, 7, and daughter Phoenix, 5 — were sleeping.

Her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley was in London at the time of the invasion but is now headed home to his wife and kids, per the Daily Mail, which was first to report the news. Dorit had just returned from London herself on Tuesday night.

On Friday, PK spoke out on Instagram, letting his friends and followers know that the family was doing fine following the incident.

"So I wanted to tell you all that we are doing ok. I'm home and we are all together and will get through this. The babies are great they are the [sic] totally unaware and life is going to return to normal hopefully very quickly," PK wrote.

PK also spoke to Daily Mail about the incident, telling the outlet, "[Dorit]'s in shock. I'm going to see her now. I haven't seen her yet — I was so worried."

"I don't know a lot at the moment," he added. "I just know thank God my babies are ok, thank God Dorit's ok. She's at home but not alone and I'm rushing to her now."

A rep for Dorit did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Dorit Kemsley; paul kemsley Credit: Paul Kemsley/Instagram

Authorities told PEOPLE there were no injuries and an "unknown amount of property" was taken from the residence during the incident.

In a press release issued Thursday afternoon, LAPD said that "the victim was in the residence at the time and was met by the suspects. The victim was in fear and complied with the suspects demands by directing them to valuables. The suspects took handbags, jewelry, and watches with a significant monetary loss and fled the location in a black truck."

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, though police said in the press release that the three suspects were described as between 20 and 30 years old wearing black hoodies and dark pants.