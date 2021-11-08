The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and Mauricio Umansky have been married for 25 years, and share some of their happiest memories of the day

Kyle Richards Recalls Moving Her Wedding Date Up Three Months Due to Pregnancy 'So My Dress Would Still Fit'

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are taking a trip down memory lane.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 52, and her real estate agent husband, 51, recently reflected on their wedding day for The Knot's Winter 2021 issue.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Knot turns 25 this year, so it's fitting that the longtime couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in January. Their anniversary might have been a few months later, but plans changed quickly when Richards found out she was pregnant with daughter Alexia.

"The wedding was originally going to be, I believe, in April, and then we moved it up to January so my dress would still fit because I was pregnant," the reality star recalled for the magazine's cover story.

Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky Credit: The Knot/Easton Schirra

Richards explained that she was a bit stressed being pregnant during her traditional Jewish wedding ceremony — "I can remember thinking, 'I am so worried about people lifting me up on a chair while I'm pregnant and doing the hora.' ... I thought, 'Oh my God, I cannot believe I'm doing this pregnant and being lifted into the air' " — but says that she "would not change one thing" about her special day.

Richards' eldest daughter from her first marriage, Farrah, was also part of the ceremony. Umansky said her participation was important to him, and noted that he also "proposed" to Farrah, now 32, after popping the question to Richards.

Richards and Umansky also share daughters Sophia, 21, and Portia, 13.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Kyle Richards with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, and daughters | Credit: Kyle Richards/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After 25 years of marriage, the couple told the outlet that they've maintained a healthy relationship over the years by "leading by example" and showing their daughters a loving marriage, which they keep strong with regular date nights.

"We truly love to hang out together," Umansky said, as Richards added, "It keeps us connected."

Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky Credit: The Knot/Easton Schirra

Despite their 25 years of wedded bliss, Richards promises you won't see them join the ranks of Real Housewives who have done vow renewals. "I don't believe in getting married again or a vow renewal because we got it right the first time," she tells The Knot, "and I just don't want to mess with what works."

In December 2015, the couple opened up to PEOPLE about the secret to their long-lasting, happy marriage.

"We're a really good match," Richards said. "We get along really well, actually better than you see on television!"

"We're best friends," added Umansky. "We actually enjoy each other. She's funny, she makes me laugh. I don't have big guys nights out; Kyle is the person I want to spend most of my time with."

Even their arguments are adorable: "We fight about the temperature in the room," Richards said with a laugh. "He always wants it cold!"

Climate clashes aside, the reality star said she feels blessed to have the life she's "always dreamed" of having.