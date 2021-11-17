"I don't know if you ever get over something like that," Kyle Richards told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live

Kyle Richards Says RHOBH Costar Dorit Kemsley Is 'Not So Great' After 'Terrifying' Home Invasion

Kyle Richards says Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Dorit Kemsley is "not so great" after being the victim of a home invasion last month.

Kemsley, 45, was asleep at her Encino home with her two children – son, Jagger, 7, and daughter, Phoenix, 5 – when three male intruders broke in on the night of Oct. 27. Her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, was in London at the time.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, Richards, 52, said, "When it first happened, [Dorit] was unbelievably strong, and I was so impressed by how she handled the situation when it actually happened."

"And then the days after, I think the shock wore off and it hit her, and I think it's going to take her a long time to get over that," she continued.

"I don't know if you ever get over something like that, you know, having two men in your bedroom in the middle of the night and one man downstairs, and just to be home alone with just your kids is just absolutely terrifying. PTSD, for sure," Richards added.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that in the days after the attack, Kemsley was "trying to heal from the trauma."

"She is continuing to put one foot in front of the other and is trying to keep things as normal as possible for her children while personally trying to heal from the trauma she has experienced," the source said at the time.

The insider added: "She has a long journey ahead involving therapy and is committed to the process."

Last week, Kemsley spoke to Teddi Mellencamp on Extra about the experience and shared shocking details about the break-in.

"I begged them, I begged for my life, and begged for their life," the TV personality said as she revealed the robbers discussed killing her.

Kemsley recalled telling the assailants, "I don't care about any of it, take it all. You can have it all. Please, I'm a mother of babies. Please, they need me. Please don't hurt me."

In a press release issued last month, the Los Angeles Police Department reported that "the victim was in the residence at the time and was met by the suspects. The victim was in fear and complied with the suspects demands by directing them to valuables. The suspects took handbags, jewelry, and watches with a significant monetary loss and fled the location in a black truck."

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, though the three suspects were described as between 20 and 30 years old wearing black hoodies and dark pants.