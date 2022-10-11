Kyle Richards can always count on longtime friend Jamie Lee Curtis for emotional support.

The Halloween Ends star, 53, has exclusively opened up to PEOPLE up about Curtis's reaction to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 12 reunion trailer.

According to Richards, Curtis, 63, called her after watching the drama-filled preview and told her, "I cried seeing that. I don't like to see you hurt."

Richards continues, "She kind of gave me a pep talk about what she thinks of me as a person and not to forget it. And it's never lost on me that she makes the time and the effort to do that for me, because she always does."

"I'm just appreciative," she adds, adding that Curtis "really is" a true friend.

PEOPLE exclusively shared the season 12 reunion trailer last week, which sees Housewives Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Girardi, Diana Jenkins, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Lisa Rinna and Richards rehashing the drama from the past 21 episodes.

Friend of the Housewives and Richards' sister Kathy Hilton also joined taping for the three-part special and got into it with Rinna, 59, regarding what Hilton did or did not say during a cast trip to Aspen, Colorado. (Rinna has claimed in previous episodes this season that Hilton, 63, had a meltdown in which she spewed language so hateful about Richards and the other Beverly Hills Housewives that Rinna had to lock herself in her room.)

At the time of the reunion taping, Richards was at a crossroads and feared she'd have to choose between blood and friends, "I need to end up in a better place with her than when she came," she says of Hilton. "Look where we are right now."

Elsewhere in the trailer, an emotional Richards also told host Andy Cohen, "I'm really not okay right now. I don't want to sit here for a toast. Can I leave?"

A source told PEOPLE over the weekend that Richards and Hilton's sibling rivalry has recently come to a head, as the costars brought "a lot of tense energy" to the Bravo reality show's reunion special.

"They cannot reconcile, and it's all so complicated because nobody's backing down. Kyle has backed up her sister for years and no matter what she does, Kathy isn't satisfied," the source said. "What we're watching is years of family trauma that hasn't been dealt with in a family dynamic."

Although the sisters have long had a rocky relationship, the insider noted that this moment is "complicated" as it's the "first time" Hilton's two daughters, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild, have had to intervene.

"They all grew up together. Kyle acted as a spokesperson for the Hilton family for a long time. They always make up, but this is a little different because Kathy is front and center on camera. She hasn't been forced to be vulnerable. Kathy and Kyle have spoken loosely via text only since the reunion," the insider explained.

Richards admits the reunion took a toll on her for weeks after filming. "I was not in a good place for a while after that, to be honest," she says.

"It was the first reunion where we don't go out after and have dinner or grab a drink, or do a group photo or a group hug," she adds. "There was none of that. So that sort of tells you how it ended."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion kicks off Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, and Halloween Ends drops this Friday on Peacock.