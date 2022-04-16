RHOBH's Kyle Richards Says Garcelle Beauvais 'Hurt My Feelings' After Comments About Kathy Hilton

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"This is someone who's known my sister for two seasons on a reality show," Kyle Richards said of Garcelle Beauvais claiming that she and Kathy Hilton are closer than Richards and Hilton

Kyle Richards was left "hurt" and "shocked" by Garcelle Beauvais' latest remarks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Absolutely," Beauvais, 55, replied.

But on Friday, Richards, 53, addressed Beauvais' remarks, claiming that they "hurt my feelings."

During the live Amazon Live event, a fan asked Richards what she thought about Beauvais' comments, and if she and Hilton were "okay."

"What Garcelle said last night on Watch What Happens Live really hurt my feelings. I was shocked," Richards said.

Kim Richards, Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards From left: Kim Richards, Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards | Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

RELATED: RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Says She Was 'Upset' Erika Girardi Threw Her New Memoir in the Trash

She added that when she heard the comment, she was cooking a pre-Passover dinner for her in-laws.

"It really hurt my feelings," she explained. "This is someone who's known my sister for two seasons on a reality show. Kathy was barely even on last season 'cause she was busy with [daughter] Paris' wedding. [Beauvais] is comparing knowing someone from a reality show for a couple of seasons to a lifetime of being sisters."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Added Richards: "Regardless of if Kathy and I are having an issue right now or not, I just thought that was really hurtful. I like Garcelle and we're fine but that really took me back. It ruined my whole night."

RELATED VIDEO: Kathy Hilton on Her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Future: 'I Don't Know'

Hilton, 63, has previously opened up about the rift between her and Richards, telling PEOPLE last June that she "never" considered joining the RHOBH cast until her half-sister convinced her to do the show.

"I never would have thought I'd say yes to this," Hilton explained. "I stopped watching it after the first season. My sister Kyle and I had our ups and downs so it was nothing that I wanted to watch. But Kyle convinced me to do it. And I was flattered. I thought it would be an opportunity for us to spend time together. I really missed her."

Hilton — who shares Paris, 41, Nicky, 38, Barron, 32, and Conrad, 28, with husband Rick — didn't specify what caused the issues, but said that things "piled up and piled up … and what fans think and what other people think, they've got it so wrong."

But ultimately, "family is family," said Hilton. "It takes time, but it feels so good to be where we are now. And I've really appreciated this time."

In fact, Hilton said she hopes her mended relationship with Richards will provide comfort — and perhaps inspiration — for other families.