Kyle Richards Hosts Annual 'RHOBH' White Party on SoFi Stadium Field: 'I Can't Have Y'all at My House'

Kyle Richards went all out for her annual White Party.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, hired an entire stadium in Los Angeles for the glitzy bash on Saturday, complete with a wind machine, white palm trees and a performance by her costar Erika Giradi.

Speaking on stage in a video shared on her Instagram Story Sunday, Richards, who usually hosts the party at the home she shares with her husband Mauricio Umansky, laughed, "I love you all, but I just can't have y'all at my house. So I thought, what about SoFi Stadium? The most beautiful stadium in the world."

She added of her guests, who were all dressed head-to-toe in white, "Look at this sea of gorgeous people. Everyone looks beautiful."

The reality star wore a white cut-out and V-neck tassel dress for the event, where she was joined by a number of her RHOBH costars, her husband and her four daughters — Portia, 15, Sophia Kylie, 23, and Buying Beverly Hills stars Alexia Simone, 26, and Farrah Brittany, 34.

Kyle Richards with husband Mauricio Umanksy and daughters Sophia, Farrah and Alexia. Kyle Richards Instagram

Richards made the most of the wind machine during the bash and shared a video of herself dancing on stage in front of it to Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe" as her guests sang along. "When your Leo ♌️ rising emerges," she captioned the video.

"Great party! Phenomenal!!" wrote her costar Sutton Stracke in the comments section, while her Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip costar Cynthia Bailey added, "Epic party!!!!💃🏽."

The mom of four also wrote over the top of the Instagram video, "Life hack…A wind machine works better than alcohol and no hangover 💅 😇 #whiteparty2023."

In February, Richards revealed on her Instagram story that she hadn't drunk alcohol in seven months. "Truth is I don't miss it at all," she said, adding that she doesn't have a "time frame" on when — if at all — she'll start to imbibe again. "I feel amazing so don't see the point right now," Richards said.

As well as current members of the RHOBH cast, former cast members Denise Richards and Camille Meyer were also in attendance at the party, which will be shown on season 13 of the Bravo show.

Meyer, 54, shared a series of snapshots from the night of herself posing with Denise, 52, her daughter Mason, 21, who she shares with ex-husband Kelsey Grammer, and her current husband David Meyer.

Kyle's daughter Alexia poses at the party at the SoFi Stadium in LA. Kyle Richards Instagram

"Party time #rhobh My hubby had a blast! 🍸😂 #whiteparty I was thrilled to have my daughter there with me. It's always fun hanging with the beautiful Denise and Aaron 💖," Meyer captioned the photos.

Last month, Denise opened up about her "spur of the moment" return to filming on the show following her exit in September 2020 after two seasons.

The actress, 52 confirmed to Variety PEOPLE's report that she's "filmed some episodes," adding, "It's been fun. And you know, I'm a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them."

According to Denise her return wasn't planned. Even Bravo's production team was unaware she was attending a screening hosted by current cast member Garcelle Beauvais, who also attended Kyle's White Party.

"This all just happened recently on the spur of the moment," Denise explained. "I was at her screening as a friend — like a real friend — I didn't tell anyone I was gonna be there. Production didn't know. I just showed up, like, for real life, as a real friend in real life."

However, according to Denise, "The next day, I was asked to go to some events — and so it's been actually fun."