Kyle Richards Reveals Daughter Farrah Kept Her Engagement a Secret at Paris Hilton's Wedding

"She actually got engaged right before Paris' wedding but didn't want to say... so she kept her ring turned around," Kyle Richards revealed on Tuesday's episode of the This is Paris podcast

Kyle Richards' daughter Farrah Aldjufrie is good at keeping secrets!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 52, revealed her eldest daughter got engaged to businessman Alex Manos right before her niece Paris Hilton's three-day wedding extravaganza with husband Carter Reum last month — but that Farrah, 33, chose to keep the exciting news under wraps.

"She actually got engaged right before Paris' wedding but didn't want to say because it was Paris' big wedding, so she kept her ring turned around," she told host Hunter March on Tuesday's episode of the This is Paris podcast. "At the wedding, she was a bridesmaid, and I had to keep it to myself. It was a lot."

The RHOBH star explained that her daughter, who began dating Manos in 2018, waited to tell Hilton that her then-boyfriend popped the question. "She didn't say anything to Paris until the last night and then she just told her privately and she was of course so excited for her, but we just decided to let Paris' time be her time, and then finally we got to say."

Richards, who shares Farrah with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie, is also mom to daughters Alexia, 25, Sophia, 21, and Portia, 13, with husband Mauricio Umansky.

The mother of four admitted to March that she's "so excited" about her daughter's engagement, adding: "I've been waiting for this day for a long time."

The Halloween Kills actress also recalled the exact moment she learned Farrah accepted Manos' proposal while dining at a New York City restaurant with her husband.

"Farrah FaceTime'd me… and she's just holding up her hand like this, and I was like [screaming]! We were so excited, and I was showing the people around me," Richards laughed.

As for when her daughter starts wedding planning, Richards said she plans to let Farrah call the shots.

"I know her. She's my daughter. She's not going to want it to be a thousand people or anything ridiculous like that," said Richards. "I really just want to respect her wishes and make sure she enjoys the moment and not get caught up in everyone else."

In late November, Farrah announced the sweet milestone on Instagram, which included photos and a video from the couple's intimate engagement party.

"Beyond grateful for you," she wrote at the time. "I love you so much @mralexmanos."

Replying to the post, Richards wrote: "My heart is bursting 💓 Love you both 💍 👰🏻‍♀️."

Manos also shared the happy news on his respective Instagram account. Alongside a trio of photos of the couple, including one from their engagement party, he wrote, "Got engaged to my best friend slash ride or die 🙏🏼❤️."