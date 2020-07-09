Kyle Richards Responds to Jill Zarin's Comments About Her Marriage with Mauricio Umansky

In June, Jill Zarin said she hopes Kyle Richards "gets off" Real Housewives "before anything happens to her and Mauricio"

Although a number of Real Housewives stars have gotten divorces after starring on the franchise, Kyle Richards is sure she won't be one of them.

While appearing on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live, Richards addressed a comment about her marriage with Mauricio Umansky that was made by Real Housewives of New York City alumna Jill Zarin.

"Apparently Jill Zarin said she hopes you get off the Housewives before anything happens to your marriage with Mauricio. Did you hear that?" host Andy Cohen asked Richards. (In June, Zarin, 56, told Us Weekly: "And Kyle [Richards] and Mauricio [Umansky], I worry. I think they are a really great couple, but I know that Bobby and I after a few years, I felt it. I felt shaky. Not very shaky, but I felt a little shaky and I hope she gets off before anything happens to her and Mauricio.”)

Image zoom Kyle Richards, Jill Zarin Jim Spellman/WireImage; Walter McBride/WireImage

"I did hear that," said Richards, who has starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since season 1 debuted in 2010. "No, I just think that she was just coming from like, you know, because there is that, you know, supposed, you know, jinx with marriages and the Housewives."

"But we're going strong, almost 25 years married," said Richards 51. "But thank you, Jill. I appreciate that."

The "jinx" that Richards mentioned is also known as the "Housewives curse," which refers to a married Housewives star's marriage ending in divorce during or after her time on the series. Among the women who have gotten divorced after opening up their lives for audiences? Real Housewives of Orange County's Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge and Gina Kirschenheiter, and Real Housewives of New York City's Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Bethenny Frankel, to name a few.

Although Richards has witnessed multiple splits in the lives of fellow Housewives, she and her real estate agent husband are happily married. They share three daughters (Alexia, 24, Sophia, 20, and Portia, 12; Richards also has a daughter Farrah, 31, from her first marriage).In January, the couple celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary.

Image zoom Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

“It’s hard to believe this was taken 24 years ago today. Happy anniversary @mumansky18 I love you so much and am so appreciative of what we have together,” Richards began her touching Instagram tribute, noting a gorgeous snap of the couple gazing into each other’s eyes on their wedding day.

“We met when we were so young❤️ How fortunate are we that have been able to grow together, side by side and not apart,” said Richards.

“When I look at our family, so full of love, I am grateful for this life we have built. Our children are a true testament of our love,” Richards continued.

Image zoom Kyle Richards with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, and daughters Kyle Richards/Instagram

The mother of four, who also shared a recent family photo, concluded: “I love you more ?Here’s to having fun, making more memories and loving each other for the rest of our lives ?❤️.”

In December 2015, the couple opened up to PEOPLE about the secret to their long-lasting marriage.

“We’re a really good match,” Richards said. “We get along really well, actually better than you see on television!”