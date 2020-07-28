Kyle Richards Posts 'Risqué' Nude Portrait She Feared Would Surface When She Joined RHOBH

Kyle Richards took the topless shot for her husband, Mauricio Umansky, for Valentine's Day one year

Kyle Richards is feeling proud and empowered to be a woman.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star partook in the viral Women Supporting Women Instagram challenge on Monday, sharing a nude throwback photo of herself. The aim of the challenge, which an outpouring of female celebrities have participated in, is for women to celebrate themselves and the women in their lives.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I struggled to post a photo because I didn't understand what's so 'challenging' about posting a black and white photo of ourselves. But so many of the wonderful women in my life messaged me 'challenging' me ( I tagged them) So I decided to post this picture," began Richards, 51.

Richards explained that the portrait was taken years ago for her husband, Mauricio Umansky, for Valentine's Day. "About this picture...I took this picture for my husband for Valentine's Day one year," she said.

In the portrait, Richards wore nothing but a black hat and heels as she covered her breasts with her hand and leg.

Though it was only intended for Umansky, 50, she was "worried" that the it would resurface when she was asked to join RHOBH, which premiered in 2010.

"I was nervous to take it and then when I was asked to do #RHOBH I was nervous to accept doing the show because I was worried this photo would surface. I thought it was THAT risqué!! How scandalous! 🙈😂," Richards wrote.

But now, a decade later, Richards is feeling "empowered" to share the image with her 3 million followers.

"Now here I am posting it because it DOES make me feel empowered! I am proud to come from a family of all women , fortunate to be surrounded by such amazing women in my life and to be the mother of 4 incredible women and soon to be woman ( Portia) Thank you to all the women that support me & love me. I love, support & appreciate you 🙏❤️#challengeaccepted," she concluded.

Richards shares three daughters with Umansky: Alexia, 24, Sophia, 20, and Portia, 12. She is also mom to daughter Farrah, 31, from her first marriage.

Image zoom Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In January, Richards and Umansky celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary.

To commemorate the occasion with her real estate agent husband, Richards posted a series of throwback photos to Instagram that featured the couple throughout their years together, including the day they tied the knot and the birth of one of their daughters.

“It’s hard to believe this was taken 24 years ago today. Happy anniversary @mumansky18 I love you so much and am so appreciative of what we have together,” Richards began her touching tribute, noting a gorgeous snap of the couple gazing into each other’s eyes on their wedding day.

“We met when we were so young❤️ How fortunate are we that have been able to grow together, side by side and not apart,” said Richards.

“When I look at our family, so full of love, I am grateful for this life we have built. Our children are a true testament of our love,” she continued about Umansky.

The mother of four concluded: “I love you more ?Here’s to having fun, making more memories and loving each other for the rest of our lives ?❤️.”