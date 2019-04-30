Kyle Richards Opens Up About Her Fight with Lisa Vanderpump: 'Our Friendship Ended on That Day'

It’s been eight months since Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump’s explosive fight, which aired on this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

But Richards says she still hasn’t spoken to her costar and former close friend and ally.

“Unfortunately, our friendship ended on that day,” Richards, 50, tells PEOPLE. “It seems so silly because it did not have to get to this point.”

The blowup began over Richards approaching Vanderpump, 58, about a tabloid story concerning the drama over costar Dorit Kemsley’s rescue dog that many of the Housewives cast felt was leaked by Vanderpump.

“I wanted to be honest,” says Richards. “We talked about it on camera. So, if I had waited until it aired, she would have been like, ‘Why didn’t you say something to me?’ I was the messenger so I got the brunt of it.”

Continues Richards: “What happened at Lisa’s house was really upsetting.” And when Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, got involved, “it was very intimidating. It just escalated.”

Richards says she was stunned by Vanderpump’s reaction. “She had such an overly dramatic reaction, screaming at me like that,” says the mom of four. “She can be challenging and stubborn.”

Since the fight, though Vanderpump is still on the show, “she has cut off all communication with everyone,” says Richards.

For her part, “I try to be the best mom and wife and work as hard as I can,” says Richards. “It’s a lot to keep in the air, so the time that I do have has to be with people who lift me up. I want to spend time with people who make me feel good.”

Still, Richards says she would be open to a reconciliation with her former friend.

“I would like to think we can be friends again,” she says. “I always have room in my heart for someone that I have cared about.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.