Kyle Richards Opens Up About Her Decades-Long Friendship with Kris Jenner: 'She Is Like Family'

They may be the stars of two of the biggest reality shows on television, but Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards and Keeping up with the Kardashians’ Kris Jenner have been friends long before they were famous.

“I have photos of Kris coming to my baby shower when I was pregnant with [22-year-old] Alexia,” Richards, 50, tells PEOPLE. “We’ve known each other for a long time!”

And throughout marriages and babies and of course, reality TV stardom, the pair have stayed close. “Kris is an incredible friend,” says Richards. “She is unbelievably supportive. For someone who has so much going on in her life, she never forgets anything.”

Continues Richards: “She has been so good to me, so thoughtful. She is like family.”

Happily, now the pair can spend even more time together.

“We are neighbors in La Quinta [a desert community south of Palm Springs, California] so it’s really fun,” says Richards. “The second week of Coachella, we did the Nochella. We were laughing and having drinks outside in the gorgeous weather.”

Richards says her recent feud with Housewives costar Lisa Vanderpump has also put into perspective the kind of friendships she’s looking for at this stage in her life.

“I am trying to be the best mom and wife and work as hard as I can,” she says.

“It’s a lot to keep in the air so the little time I do have has to be with people who lift each other up,” she shares. “I want to spend time with people who make me feel good, and who make me happy.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.