Kyle Richards Opens Up About Filming RHOBH Without Lisa Vanderpump: 'I Did Feel Weird'

Kyle Richards is opening up about what it was like to film Real Housewives of Beverly Hills without Lisa Vanderpump for the first time in 10 years.

On Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Richards, 51, who appeared alongside Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, shared that initially she "did feel weird" filming without Vanderpump, 59.

Vanderpump quit after season 9 following the suicide death of her brother and a baffling mixup involving the puppy Dorit Kemsley adopted from the Vanderpump Dog Foundation.

"I did feel weird because we started together, 10 years ago," Richards said.

However, things changed once the cameras started rolling.

"The show just takes off and all these women have so much stuff going on and things start happening that you really don't think about it, honestly," Richards said.

Mellencamp Arroyave, 38, also shared about her experience without Vanderpump, telling Andy Cohen, "I was able to get to know everybody in such a different way than I did my past two seasons."

While Vanderpump may be out of the picture, season 10 of RHOBH has no shortage of drama and tension.

Also on Watch What Happens Live, Richards addressed new housewife Garcelle Beauvais' "shadiness" towards her during a previous interview with Cohen.

Earlier this month, Beauvais chatted with Cohen and revealed that she found Richards to be the "least welcoming" and had the "biggest ego."

In response, Richards said: "I was really surprised."

"My husband and I were watching and he said, 'Why is she talking like that?' and I said 'I have no idea.' If she felt like that I wish she would say it to my face instead of saving it for Watch What Happens Live," Richards added.

As for whether or not she and Beauvais, 53, have chatted since the actress revealed her true feelings about Richards, the Halloween star said, "Hell no."

"I really don't know where that came from," Richards continued. "I thought we got along really well and I really don't know where that came from."

"I invited her to every single thing that I threw. I only was invited to her charity where I was happy to give money to her charity," Richards said.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Explaining why Beauvais may have an issue with her, Richards said, "I think that she came in and was just like, 'I better have something with someone.' Like I said, if she felt that, she didn't say anything like that to my face. Now I know what I'm dealing with and we will address it at the reunion."

Ahead of the premiere earlier this month, Richards told PEOPLE, "This season had a lot going on."

"Nobody wants to have issues, but they inevitably come up. Whatever is going on in people's lives, whether they want it out or not, comes up! So it's drama, and some people aren't speaking. But it's also a lot of fun."

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.