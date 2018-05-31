She has a happy marriage, four healthy daughters and a brand new TV series, but Kyle Richards is still coping with a terrifying event that shook her to the core.

Five months ago, while her family was vacationing in Aspen, burglars invaded the home Richards shares with her husband Mauricio Umansky and stole over $1 million in jewels, clothes and purses.

“I’ve played it over and over again in my mind,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star tells PEOPLE exclusively. “It was awful.”

Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky David Livingston/Getty

What was most painful about that loss for Richards, who is co-executive producing a new drama series, American Woman, premiering June 7 on The Paramount Network, were the many jewelry items left to her by her beloved late mother, Kathleen Richards, who died in 2002 and is the inspiration behind the show.

“The sentimental was the hardest because it was personal,” she says. “I can’t replace those things. But everything I had was either gifts or sentimental or I worked my ass off for them.”

Richards says she also felt “bad” because between her mother’s three daughters — Kyle, 49, Kim, 53 and Kathy Hilton, 59 — “the majority” was left to Richards. “There was guilt attached to it,” she says of the heirlooms. “They got taken from me, from my house, on my watch.”

And Richards says fans are still reminding her of other items she’s lost for good: “I was in D.C. looking at colleges with my daughter and someone said to me, ‘I’m so sorry about your break-in. I hope you didn’t lose that necklace that your daughter Alexia said on the show that she wanted to have one day.’ And I said, ‘I did say that. And it is gone.’ Everything is gone.”

Now, Richards is focused on making new memories — and making sure she’ll never go through another scare (no charges have been made and Richards’ items have not been recovered).

In addition to her five dogs, says the star, “I have the craziest alarm system, I have a virtual guard with cameras all over my property and I have a security guard. I have every protection imaginable. But nothing left to take!”