Kyle Richards Says New RHOBH Cast Member Crystal Kung Minkoff Is Going to Be 'Good for the Show'

"I like her," Kyle, 51, told Jenny McCarthy on her SiriusXM radio show, The Jenny McCarthy Show.

"I've met her a couple of times now, and I think she's going to be just great," she continued. "She's very outgoing and confident, and I think she's very smart and beautiful. I think she's going to be really good for the show."

Kyle, who has starred in the franchise since its debut in 2010, added that for someone to join RHOBH, they have to "really be a strong, confident person."

"It's really hard coming into this group," Kyle admitted. "I could say I totally get it, but I don't. When I came into the show, 11 years ago, we were all starting together for the first time. I can't imagine what it feels like coming into this group and this show that's been so successful... it must be so strange."

"You have to have a lot of confidence and be very opinionated and outspoken," she continued, adding that she believes Crystal "fits all of that."

A source confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that Crystal, an entrepreneur and mom of two, is set to join the franchise for its upcoming 11th season.

The new Housewife, 35, is married to Rob Minkoff, who directed the original Lion King movie. The couple tied the knot in 2007 and share son Max, 8, and daughter Zoe, 5.

Image zoom Crystal Kung Minkoff with husband Rob Minkoff and their children | Credit: Crystal Kung Minkoff/instagram

In addition to Crystal, Kyle's sister Kathy Hilton is also joining the cast, a source confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday. (Their other sister, Kim Richards, previously appeared on RHOBH for five seasons.)

“I mean, I would be happy … I’ve had one sister on, why not have another sister on?” Kyle said. “My sister Kathy is actually — people don’t know this, but she’s one the funniest people there is. She’s a practical joker and she’s very, very funny. So I think she would be an amazing Housewife, actually.”

Image zoom From left: Kim Richards, Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards | Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

The casting news comes after Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Denise Richards' exits.

Teddi, 39, announced in September that after three seasons on the show, her contract had not been renewed. That same month, a rep for Denise, 49, confirmed to PEOPLE that she would be leaving RHOBH after two seasons.