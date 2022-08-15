Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Relationship Timeline

Ever since The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiered on Bravo in 2010, viewers have had a window into the family life of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky.

Over the years, the couple have let cameras in as they raised their daughters, grew their businesses and welcomed several new fur babies into their home. And in 2022, Umansky announced that he would star in his own real estate series on Netflix called Buying Beverly Hills with two of their four daughters as his costars.

Richards met Umansky in 1994 and the two married two years later. "Happy 26th Anniversary to @kylerichards18," Umansky captioned an Instagram post in January 2022. "You're the best wife in the world," he continued before thanking Richards for the "beautiful life" they've built together.

From their philanthropic efforts to starring in television projects with their children, here's everything to know about Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's relationship.

1994: Kyle Richards meets Mauricio Umansky and they get engaged

Richards met Umansky at a nightclub called Bar One when she was 23 and he was 24. Richards was divorced from her first husband Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she had daughter Farrah Aldjufrie in 1988.

The same year they met, Umansky proposed to Richards at Shutters restaurant in Santa Monica, California. He hid a rosebud-shaped ring box in a bouquet of flowers and asked her to smell the flowers to see if they all smelled the same."

"I was just so happy and excited — it was a dream for me," Richards told The Knot in 2021. "The moment we started dating, I just felt like he was the one."

January 20, 1996: Kyle Richards marries Mauricio Umansky

The couple planned to have a spring wedding, but they got married in the winter instead after learning they were expecting.

"The wedding was originally going to be, I believe, in April, and then we moved it up to January so my dress would still fit because I was pregnant," Richards told The Knot. She added that she has no desire for a do-over. "I don't believe in getting married again or a vow renewal because we got it right the first time and I just don't want to mess with what works," she said.

June 18, 1996: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky welcome daughter Alexia

Alexia Umansky, Richards' first child with Umansky, was born on June 18, 1996. Alexia was Umansky's first child and Richards' second.

January 18, 2000: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky welcome daughter Sophia

The couple's second daughter together (and Richards' third), Sophia Umansky, was born on Jan. 18, 2000.

"You are a force to be reckoned with," Richards captioned a 17th birthday Instagram post in 2017. "Brains, beauty, kindness & humor."

March 1, 2008: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky welcome daughter Portia

Richards and Umansky's youngest daughter, Portia Umansky, was born on March 1, 2008. Viewers saw Portia grow up on RHOBH, which premiered two years after her birth. In 2017, Richards posted an adorable photo of the then-9-year-old dressed up as her mom for her school's Superhero Day.

"Be still my beating heart!" Richards captioned the snap.

October 2010: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on Bravo

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Richards has been a cast member of RHOBH since the season 1 premiere in 2010. The first episode introduced Richards, Umansky and their family and included an argument with Richards' sister Kim Richards.

"That was the biggest surprise of the show — our big clash," Richards told Los Angeles Times at the premiere party in West Hollywood.

September 2011: Mauricio Umansky launches The Agency

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Umansky left his position at Hilton & Hyland to start his own real estate firm called The Agency with partners Billy Rose and Blair Chang in 2011.

"I think the current real estate brokerage model is broken," Umansky wrote on The Agency's website at launch, according to Curbed. "What you have now is a bunch of mini-companies all competing with one another under one brokerage roof. At The Agency, we're creating a culture where agents collaborate in partnership and are proud of what their colleagues are doing, rather than looking for ways to stab them in the back. In essence, we are a family who all struggle, celebrate and have fun together."

March 2013: Mauricio Umansky says his marriage has no secrets

Evans Vestal Ward/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

After three years on television, Umansky assured fans that they were seeing the couple's real relationship play out on the show.

"We're the same, with or without cameras. We're just super real and we know each other and we're real," Umansky told PEOPLE at Cirque Du Soleil's One Night For One Drop benefit show in Las Vegas in March 2013.

He confessed that he and Richards never worried about secrets in their marriage leaking out once they signed on for RHOBH. "We don't have any secrets to hide," he added. "That's one thing we talked about, the skeletons in the closet, and we can handle our worst skeletons."

December 2015: Mauricio Umansky says Kyle Richards is his best friend

Araya Doheny/WireImage

If the couple does have a secret to their successful marriage, it's friendship. "We're a really good match," Richards told PEOPLE in December 2015. "We get along really well, actually better than you see on television!"

"We're best friends," added Umansky. "We actually enjoy each other. She's funny, she makes me laugh. I don't have big guys nights out; Kyle is the person I want to spend most of my time with."

They do, however, have one recurring argument, Richards admitted. "We fight about the temperature in the room," she said, laughing. "He always wants it cold!"

February 2017: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky appear on a magazine cover

Richards and Umansky appeared together on the cover of Locale magazine's February 2017 issue. The reality star shared an image of herself and Umansky hand-in-hand at their front door that was taken during the photo shoot on her Instagram feed.

2017: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky move to the Valley

Rich Polk/Getty

While renovating their Bel Air mansion, the couple fell in love with a home in the Valley, north of Los Angeles. "It was actually one of my husband's listings, and I said to him, 'I wanna go look at this house to look at the floors,' because I was redoing my floors at the time," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2017.

Richards was "completely blown away" by the property, adding, "It's not like anything you would see in Los Angeles normally, and I just fell in love and my husband did too."

They moved their family into the new home and put their former Bel Air house on the market shortly after.

December 2017: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's home is burglarized

Over $1 million in jewelry and handbags were stolen from the couple's Encino, California, home as the family vacationed in Aspen, Colorado, over the New Year.

"Everything was taken," Richards told PEOPLE in January 2018. "Everything my mother, who passed away, had ever collected and saved to give to me — that I had always envisioned of passing on to my four daughters — was gone. Even my children's baby bracelets. Obviously those are the things that hurt the most, things that I can't replace. They're completely invaluable."

"The material things, yes they can be replaced, but they also hurt," she continued. "I feel embarrassed to say that, but those are things that were either given to me by someone that I care about or that I worked really hard for. So it hurts no matter what."

November 2019: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky host a fundraiser for Children's Hospital Los Angeles

A fundraiser with 200 people held in Richards and Umansky's backyard raised $100K for Children's Hospital Los Angeles in 2019.

"I've thrown parties for a lot more people, but because it was my first time throwing an actual fundraiser with a live auction and a silent auction — I mean I have auctioneers and everything — and a performance, I really wanted to keep it sort of manageable," she said in a video posted to Bravo's The Daily Dish. "I've been working with Children's Hospital for years now, and it's the charity that's nearest and dearest to my heart."

July 2020: Kyle Richards posts a "risqué" photo she took for Mauricio Umansky

Years after Richards took a photo sans clothing as a gift to her husband, she posted it on social media as part of the viral Women Supporting Women Instagram challenge.

"I was nervous to take it and then when I was asked to do #RHOBH I was nervous to accept doing the show because I was worried this photo would surface," she captioned the photo on Instagram. "I thought it was THAT risqué!! How scandalous!"

January 20, 2021: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky celebrate their 25th anniversary

25 years after they said "I do," Richards reflected on her marriage with Umansky in an Instagram post.

"Our family is our greatest accomplishment," she wrote. "I still get happy when I hear your car pull in the driveway and still get sad if we have to spend a night apart. How is that even possible?? May we continue to grow, learn, explore, experience & create incredible memories side by side. I love you forever."

"It means so much, and it's something that we're both incredibly proud of," Richards told Bravo Insider later that year. "And for me, it's one of my biggest accomplishments. I mean, I think it's refreshing, in this town to be married 25 years is a really big deal [laughs]. And we're really proud to be good role models to our daughters."

"Yeah, I mean, this means a lot," Umansky added. "You know, to be quite honest, it feels easy and doesn't feel like it's been that long. So it's been great and beautiful. And, you know, I definitely intend to spend the rest of my life with her. So hopefully it'll be at least another 25 years, and maybe another 50."

November 2021: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umanksy celebrate daughter Farrah Aldjufrie's engagement

Farrah Aldjufrie Instagram

Businessman Alex Manos proposed to Richards' oldest daughter Farrah right before Richards' niece Paris Hilton's three-day wedding extravaganza, but Farrah kept her engagement a secret until after the nuptials.

"She actually got engaged right before Paris' wedding but didn't want to say because it was Paris' big wedding, so she kept her ring turned around," Richards said on Hilton's This is Paris podcast. "At the wedding, she was a bridesmaid, and I had to keep it to myself. It was a lot."

"I am not in wedding mode yet because she has not given me a date or anything, and we're trying not to be, like, pushy parents," Richards told Bravo's The Daily Dish shortly after the engagement announcement. Umansky, however, was ready to dive right in with planning.

"My husband is literally on his phone, like, 'This date works for me. This would be a great date. If they did this date, this would be perfect.' And I'm like, 'This is not up to you. This is not about us. We both have to remember this. They have to pick the date. They have to pick the venues, and we just pay for it and show up.' So, we're trying to be respectful," Richards said.

December 2021: Kyle Richards reveals she changed an onscreen kiss

The actress was supposed to kiss her costar on the lips in the Peacock movie The Housewives of the North Pole, but she requested that the script be changed so that the kiss was on the cheek instead.

"I've never kissed anybody else since I met my husband," Richards told Entertainment Tonight.

January 2022: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky sell their Bel Air home

After a few years on the market, the couple sold their home in Bel Air for $6.1 million. And it was a family affair to complete the transaction, too: the three listing agents on the property were Umansky, Farrah and Alexia, who work for The Agency.

January 2022: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky expand their family with a new puppy

Richards adopted a puppy named Smokey, bringing the number of canine family members up to six. In addition to Smokey, Richards and Umansky also share a golden retriever named Bambi, German shepherds Luna and River, Pomeranian Romeo and mixed breed Storm.

June 2022: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky list their Aspen vacation home

Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank

After owning a vacation home in Aspen for nearly six years, Richards and Umansky put the three-story, four-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom duplex on the market for $9.75 million.

"Aspen will never be the same," Richards told Entertainment Tonight in March 2022, referring to a recent RHOBH cast trip to the Colorado town. "Honestly, that is my little happy place and people don't know that we live there part-time. When I went back this last time, I took some sage with me. There was a Ouija board involved. Things really got out of control, lemme tell you."

June 2022: Mauricio Umansky announces Netflix series with daughters

Joe Scarnici/Getty

Umansky landed a reality show of his own alongside daughters Farrah and Alexia. The Netflix real estate series Buying Beverly Hills, which will premiere in the fall, explores the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Beverly Hills. There are eight episodes in season 1, which also costars agents Santiago Arana, Ben Belack, Joey Ben-Zvi, Jon Grauman, Brandon Graves, Allie Lutz Rosenberger, Melissa Platt and Sonika Vaid.