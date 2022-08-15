A Complete Timeline of Kyle Richards, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton's Family Drama

There are a few reasons fans might be familiar with Kyle Richards, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton. The sisters are best known for starring in the long-running reality TV series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but they were public figures long before the Bravo cameras started following their lives.

Kyle and Kim were both child stars. In the 1970s, Kim starred in the TV series Nanny and the Professor and in various Disney movies, including Escape to Witch Mountain, Return from Witch Mountain and No Deposit, No Return.

As for Kyle, her two biggest child star roles were playing Alicia on Little House on the Prairie and Lindsey in Halloween — a role she reprised for the 2021 sequel Halloween Kills. Like her sister, she also made a number of guest appearances on TV shows. Her acting career continued past her childhood, and she starred in the series Down to Earth in the '80s and played Nurse Dori Kerns on ER from 1998 to 2006.

Half-sister Kathy (the sisters share mother Kathleen Richards, who died in 2002, but Kathy has a different father), was also a child actor, but she did not work as extensively as her younger siblings. Kathy appeared in episodes of Nanny and the Professor, Family Affair, Bewitched, Happy Days and more. She is also known for marrying into the wealthy Hilton family and being the mother to Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton.

While the women spent most of their lives in the public eye, it wasn't until the release of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010 that the drama between them came to light.

From falling outs and reconciliations — both on screen and off — here is a complete breakdown of the family drama between Kyle Richards, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton.

October 14, 2010: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres

Joe Pugliese/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiered on Oct. 14, 2010. Kim and Kyle were both in the original cast, along with Lisa Vanderpump, Adrienne Maloof, Taylor Armstrong and Camille Grammer. The sisters got into arguments during the first season, but generally about what was going on within the group of women.

January 20, 2011: Kim and Kyle Richards get into a shocking fight on the RHOBH season 1 finale

In the season 1 finale of RHOBH, Kyle and Kim got into an argument that would be remembered for years to come. In the back of a limo, the sisters yelled insults at one another until the conversation hit a breaking point, with Kyle calling Kim an "alcoholic" and telling her to "get help." The remarks were the first time either of them had mentioned Kim's struggles with drinking. In a confessional after the fight, Kim said she wasn't sure if she'd ever be able to talk to Kyle again.

In the tell-all book Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It, it was later revealed that the sisters "begged" Bravo to leave out the fight scene.

December 2011: Kim Richards enters rehab

While season 2 of RHOBH was airing, Kim entered rehab for alcohol abuse. At that time, Kyle spoke out in support of her sister during an interview with HuffPost.

"She's doing really well," Kyle said. "We're all really proud of her. [Having] our relationship being played out on TV is difficult; people dissecting it and thinking they know us is very difficult at times. We've gone through a lot together. Some of our reactions are to things we've gone through together, but people haven't seen them. I'm happy to say we're in a much better place right now.

Later, during the RHOBH reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen, the reality star admitted that she is an alcoholic, but said she was back from rehab and feeling confident in her recovery.

Kim returned to the show for three more seasons following her rehab stay.

November 2014: Kim Richards' dog bites Kyle Richards' daughter

Another source of tension between the sisters came in 2014 — when Kim's dog bit Kyle's daughter, Alexia Umansky. Alexia had to undergo surgery on her hand and Kyle posted photos from the hospital, which upset Kim.

Kyle opened up about the incident in a Bravo blog post in April 2015. "In hindsight, I wish I hadn't posted that picture, but I certainly didn't mean to hurt Kim," she wrote. "It was a difficult time for all involved. I didn't blame Kim personally regarding the dog and was willing to drop it and move forward, yet she was too angry with me regarding the Instagram post to be able to do that."

March 3, 2015: Kim and Kyle Richards face off during another memorable Housewives fight

Evans Vestal Ward/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

In an episode from the fifth season of RHOBH, Kim got into an argument with Housewives Eileen Davidson and Lisa Rinna at a dinner during the cast trip to Amsterdam. When Kim's sobriety was questioned by the women, Kim accused Kyle of not coming to her defense and supporting her.

Kim also brought up Kathy during the fight, saying, "Kathy would not ever act like this. Kathy would have my back like a real sister."

March 24, 2015: Kim Richards' final episode as a full-time Housewife airs

Steven Lawton/FilmMagic

After five seasons, Kim left the show as a full-time cast member due to legal issues and another rehab stay.

In April 2015, Kim checked into rehab again following an arrest on charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest and battery on a cop. Then, in August 2015, Kim was arrested again after allegedly trying to steal $600 worth of merchandise from Target. In relation to the shoplifting arrest, she was sentenced in October 2015 to probation, community service and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. She was also asked to continue treatment for substance abuse.

Around this time, Kim sat down for an interview with Dr. Phil McGraw where she discussed her relapse and said the tension between her and her family caused her to break her sobriety.

"It isn't the blog or the season that upset me. It was the relationship between my sister and my niece that's been destroyed," she said while crying. "But the bottom line is, it's the overall outcome of where today is with my relationships with the people I love the most, and that's what really started getting me upset."

She also admitted to lying about her sobriety on the season 5 reunion special because she was "ashamed" and "embarrassed."

"I would have loved to say to the girls, 'You know what, you're right,' but the way they were coming at me, they didn't make it easy," she added.

October 8, 2015: Kyle Richards gives an update on Kim Richards

The sisters' relationship seemed on the mend as Kyle supported Kim through her recovery.

"She's doing really well — she's doing really well right now," Kyle told PEOPLE in October 2015. A month prior, Kim posted a photo on Instagram of herself and her sister hanging out. Kim captioned the photo, "Spent some fun🎉quality❤️time with my sister @kylerichards18 … Life is Good."

Kyle gave another update on Kim in November 2015 during an interview on Andy Cohen Live. "She's happy. She's sober. She shows up this season," Kyle said. "We have a very difficult relationship and we will probably always be a work in progress."

June 2, 2015: Kyle Richards announces a new TV show inspired by her childhood

In June 2015, it was announced that Kyle would be producing a series for TV Land based on her childhood and the life of her late mother. The series, titled American Woman, starred Alicia Silverstone and centered on a single mother raising three young daughters in the '70s. It lasted for one season.

"I am extremely excited and proud to be collaborating with such a talented and creative team of John Wells Productions, John Riggi, Warner Horizon Television and TV Land to bring this story to life," Kyle said at the time.

July 2015: Kyle Richards gets uninvited from Nicky Hilton's wedding

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

During a season 6 episode of RHOBH, Kyle shared that she was uninvited from niece Nicky's wedding to husband James Rothschild, and then reinvited.

"I was told it'd be better if I didn't come to the wedding, so I'm not going," Kyle said on the show prior to being invited again. "I've always been very close with all of my nieces and nephews, but somewhere along the line, something happened where I was told it may be a better idea if I didn't come." She continued, "I don't even know how to describe — nor do I want to describe — the relationship between my sisters and me. It's just really bad."

Kyle did end up attending the wedding, which was held at The Orangery at Kensington Palace.

December 24, 2015: Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards reunite

Amid reports of a rift between them, Kathy and Kyle reunited at Kris Jenner's Christmas party in 2015. Kyle posted a photo of herself, Kathy and her friend Faye Resnick on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Twas the night before Christmas … "

December 2016 - April 2017: Kim Richards is the center of RHOBH drama

Even though she wasn't a full-time cast member, Kim was a main storyline on RHOBH season 7. Cast member Rinna said that Kyle was "an enabler" and that Kim was "probably mostly sober" but that "they're this close to Kim dying." Kyle had her sister's back and ended up confronting Rinna about the remarks.

"Did you or did you not say that my sister is close to death?" Kyle said to Rinna. "And that she is not 100 percent sober and that I'm an enabler?"

The situation continued into the reunion at which Kim famously returned a bunny stuffed animal that Rinna had gifted Kim's grandchild.

May 2018: Kyle Richards says that she and Kathy Hilton aren't speaking

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty

During the season 8 reunion, Kyle revealed that she hadn't spoken to Kathy for six months at that point and that the tension first arose over her decision to produce American Woman. "That's why I'm looking forward to her seeing American Woman, because I think she's going to look and say, 'I read the situation wrong,' " Kyle said. "And then we'll go from there."

Kyle also commented on the situation involving her husband and the Hiltons. "I think it started with my husband leaving their real estate company and opening [competitor] The Agency."

May 30, 2018: Kyle Richards opens up about Kathy Hilton and American Woman

Ahead of the June 2018 premiere of American Woman, Kyle spoke to PEOPLE about where she stood with Kathy and explained that Kathy felt the show was going to be too personal.

"I hope when Kathy sees the show, she'll understand," Kyle said. "I would never tell anyone else's stories. And I felt bad because she thought it was something that it wasn't. I was inspired by my mom [Kathleen], being a single mom in the '70s. It was a crazy, fun, reckless time. But it's not based on my actual life."

Kyle also said Kim was supportive of the show. "I love my sisters and I would never do anything to disrespect or embarrass them. I'm looking forward to the show coming out so Kathy can see it and realize. That's my hope," she added.

September 2018: Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton celebrate Kim Richards' birthday together

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

In September 2018, the three sisters appeared to be on good terms. Kim posted an Instagram of herself celebrating her birthday with both of her sisters and a group of friends. "I can't tell you all how much this Birthday 🎈meant to ME❤️," Kim wrote in the caption. "Having both of my sisters ❤️❤️❤️right next me to meant the world 🌎 @kathyhilton & @kylerichards18 I love you both so so much."

The following month, an insider told PEOPLE that Kathy and Kyle were doing a lot better as well. "They've worked on their relationship and things have gotten so much better," the source said. "Kyle hated that they weren't getting along. Kyle is so much happier when there is peace in her relationships with her sisters."

June 11, 2019: Kyle Richards talks about the idea of Kathy Hilton joining RHOBH

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in June 2019, Kyle addressed a rumor about Kathy joining RHOBH.

"I mean, I would be happy ... I've had one sister on, why not have another sister on?" she said. "My sister Kathy is actually — people don't know this, but she's one the funniest people there is. She's a practical joker and she's very, very funny. So I think she would be an amazing Housewife, actually."

October 27, 2020: Kathy Hilton joins RHOBH

It was over a year after Kyle's comments, but Kathy did end up coming on board for RHOBH. A source confirmed to PEOPLE in October 2020 that Kathy had joined the cast as a "Friend Of," meaning she wasn't a full-time Housewife and could share less of her personal life.

May 19, 2021: Kathy Hilton's first season of RHOBH premieres

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The first season of RHOBH to feature Kathy in an official role premiered on May 19, 2021. Kathy was a big hit during the season thanks to quirky moments, including asking "Who is hunky dory?" when a castmate used the turn of phrase.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Kathy said that she saw doing the show as a way to spend more time with Kyle. "I never would have thought I'd say yes to this. I stopped watching it after the first season. My sister Kyle and I had our ups and downs so it was nothing that I wanted to watch," Kathy explained. "But Kyle convinced me to do it. And I was flattered. I thought it would be an opportunity for us to spend time together. I really missed her."

October 20, 2021: Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton have an emotional RHOBH reunion

Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

At the season 11 RHOBH reunion, Kyle and Kathy spoke about their history and both got very emotional. Kathy said she was upset by the first season of the show. "I kept thinking about my mom, like, 'What would my mom do?' " she said. "And as the oldest sister, I feel, like, [a responsibility]."

But, she started to see things differently as the show went on. "I think there's a part of me that was very much holding things in like that, don't you think?" Kathy said to Kyle about their family issues. "And when you can stand back and look at yourself by having this on the show like that, if it can help more people pick up the phone or just be more vulnerable and not waste time and a relationship. Because we did, we wasted a lot of time."

Kathy also shared her feelings about American Woman, saying that anything involving their late mother is difficult for her. "Just the fact that she's not here anymore, it's just very hard for me," she said.

October 2021: Kyle Richards says she's on good terms with Kim Richards

Amanda Edwards/Getty

Also at the season 11 reunion, Kyle shared an update about Kim and referenced the fact that earlier in the season, she found out she didn't have Kim's correct phone number. "Yes, I do have her current phone number and we are good," Kyle said.

When asked whether all three sisters might someday appear on RHOBH together, Kyle said, "We'll see. You know, we can have fun together and laugh together. And I think there's a place and time when that will happen."

April 7, 2022: RHOBH season 12 trailer premieres and alludes to more drama between Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards

The full-season trailer for season 12 of RHOBH came out in April and teased problems between Kathy and Kyle. During one scene, Rinna said to Kathy, "You said some things about this beautiful sister of yours. I'm sorry, Kathy, you're not going to get away with it." Kyle added, "I feel like you hate me or something. How could you say those things?"

After the first half of the season premiered in the summer, the mid-season trailer was released and hinted at even more upcoming drama between Kathy and Kyle. During a trip to Aspen, Colorado, Kathy apparently gets so angry that she storms off. "I'm leaving. I'm f------ pissed off," Kathy says in the trailer.

July 19, 2022: Kyle Richards says filming with her sisters is "difficult"

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

During an appearance on Australia's The Morning Show, Kyle said that filming with her sisters can be "very difficult."

"When my sister Kim was on, it was great, and then it was awful," Kyle explained. "It was one of the worst times on the show for me ever. With Kathy, I was like, 'It's gonna be great, we're gonna have fun.' And we really did last season. And of course, something happened this season but we are sisters. We're blood. So, we'll always come back together again at the end of the day."

July 20, 2022: Kathy Hilton speaks out about her supposed feud with Kyle Richards

Ahead of the release of the second half of season 12, Kathy spoke out about her feud with Kyle to Entertainment Tonight.

"You know, I had said some things out of frustration that I was feeling personally," Kathy said. "I did apologize to Kyle. Sisters do go through things … I learned."

Kathy also talked about her relationship with Kim and addressed rumors that she doesn't get along with her.

"That is a rumor I would like to clear up — Kim and I have never had a problem," she said. "I mean, like all sisters, we've had a little something here or there ... but we get along very, very well."