RHOBH's Kyle Richards Cries as She Reveals Sister Kathy Hilton Isn't Speaking to Her

Kyle Richards is opening up about the rift between her and her sister Kathy Hilton.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peak at Tuesday’s final part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Kyle, 49, reveals that she hasn’t spoken to Hilton, 59, in six months. The tension between the two arose over Kyle’s decision to develop and produce a TV series called American Woman based on the life of their late mother Kathleen Richards.

Asked where their relationship stands currently, Kyle admits things are “not great.”

“That’s why I’m looking forward to her seeing American Woman, because I think she’s going to look and say, ‘I read the situation wrong,’ ” Kyle says. “And then we’ll go from there.”

“Did you think about just sending her the script and saying, ‘Look, this is not what you think?’ ” asks host Andy Cohen.

“I told her all the time,” Kyle says. “I said, ‘I’m not sharing your stories or Kim‘s — these are my own stories.’ And not only that, it’s a fictionalized version of our life, and our mom being a single mom in the ’70s is the jumping-off point.”

But the Bravo star also admits there’s more to the falling out than the TV show.

“I think it started with my husband leaving their real estate company and opening [competitor] The Agency,” she says.

Costar Lisa Vanderpump points out that if their mother was still alive, things might be different, adding that she recently socialized with Hilton.

“The cohesion would have pulled them back together,” says Vanderpump, 57. “Now the mother’s not part of the equation — and honestly, that’s what Kathy said to me last night.”

“I feel it’s unfair to talk about them, honestly,” says Kyle, breaking down in tears. “And even though my husband is incredibly supportive — he really is — it’s different than having someone you grew up with, like your mom and your sisters.”

Part 3 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.