Kyle Richards Reunites with Sisters Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards for Niece's Bridal Shower

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spent time with her sisters to celebrate the bridal shower of her niece Whitney Davis

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 17, 2023 07:58 AM
Kim Richards, Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards, Kimberly Jackson and Whitney Davis. Photo: Kyle Richards Instagram

Kyle Richards is spending time with her sisters Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, had a reunion with her siblings at the weekend to celebrate her niece Whitney Davis' bridal shower.

Kyle shared a series of snapshots from the family get-together on her Instagram Tuesday, including a photo of her posing with Kathy, 64, and Kim, 58, and some of their children.

"My beautiful niece @whittlesdavis is getting married 💍💞 A beautiful shower for our Whittles," Kyle captioned the pictures. "So happy for you & @lukegrahamwhite 🤍."

Bride-to-be Whitney, 33, wore a white v-neck dress for the celebrations as she posed with her aunts, her sisters Brooke, 37, and Kimberly, 28, and her cousin Farrah Brittany, 34, who is Kyle's eldest daughter and the star of Buying Beverly Hills.

The sister's reunion came amid Kyle and Kathy's strained relationship. Relations have been tense between the duo since the Bravo show's reunion in September and Hilton's meltdown during a season 12 cast trip to Aspen.

Last month, Kyle told PEOPLE she was full of hope when it comes to mending her relationship with Kathy, who is mum to daughters Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

"We'll get there one day, you know, it takes time," Richards said about her hopes of a reconciliation between the pair. "Family's complicated. You know, we're no different than anybody else except we're in the public eye. But, we've gone through hard times before and we've always come back together. So that's the hope."

During the chat, Richards also revealed that she has yet to meet Paris' baby son Phoenix Barron, who was born in January.

Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards, and Kim Richards attend Kyle By Alene Too holiday shopping event featuring Bullets For Peace benefiting Safe Passage Charity
Kathy, Kyle and Kim. Rachel Murray/WireImage

"I have not seen baby Phoenix," she told PEOPLE. "I wish I could say that I have, but I haven't. I've seen pictures and he is beautiful and perfect, just like she was when she [Paris Hilton] was a baby."

Paris, 42, and sister Nicky, 39, were also in attendance at the bridal celebrations and posed for pictures shared on their cousin Brooke's Instagram Tuesday.

"Bride Squad 💍 💕 Best weekend celebrating my beautiful sister! Let the countdown begin 👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏼‍♂️🍾," Brooke captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Kyle and Kathy posed for a picture at Elton John's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 13, but a source told PEOPLE at the time that the pair were far from friendly.

"Nothing has really changed since the reunion. They're still not speaking. Nobody has made an effort to sit down and patch things up," the source said. "Kyle is busy focusing on herself right now and Kathy is doing the same. But they're family and each of them are supportive of the other and always will be."

It's not the first time the fate of Kyle and Kathy's relationship has been uncertain.

Kathy Hilton, Kim Richards and Kyle Richards 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 3 Party
Kathy, Kim and Kyle. Broadimage/Shutterstock

The family drama between the pair and RHOBH alum Kim is long-running, but only since the Bravo show started airing in 2010 has the tension between the siblings become public knowledge.

While Kyle and Kathy — who joined the RHOBH cast as a friend in season 11 — clashed during season 12 of the reality series, Kyle and Kim also had their fair share of arguments on-screen when Kim was a cast member for five seasons from 2010 until 2015.

