Kyle Richards Says It's 'Very Difficult' to Film RHOBH with Sisters Kathy Hilton, Kim Richards

Kyle Richards' ups and downs with sisters Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards have been featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

During an appearance on Channel Seven's The Morning Show in Australia Tuesday, Kyle, 53, admitted it's "very difficult" when tensions arise between the three sisters on the Bravo hit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When my sister Kim was on, it was great, and then it was awful. It was one of the worst times on the show for me ever," the Halloween Kills actress said, per the Daily Mail. "With Kathy, I was like, 'It's gonna be great, we're gonna have fun.' And we really did last season. And of course, something happened this season but we are sisters. We're blood. So, we'll always come back together again at the end of the day."

Kyle also believes she has "absolutely" shared way too much of her personal life on reality television. "But they're following us around, they know what's going on in our lives behind the cameras," she explained.

"And inevitably it always comes out, but that is what it is," she added. "That's part of the downside."

Kyle and Kim, 54, were original cast members on RHOBH. Kim eventually left after five seasons, although Kathy, 63, later joined the series in a part-time capacity last year.

Kim Richards (L) and Kyle Richards Credit: Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Much of the trio's issues have been aired on the series, including a vicious fight in season 1 where Kyle called Kim an "alcoholic." Kyle also said the pair's mother died "stressing" about Kim.

But this season, things are expected to reach a boiling point between Kyle and Kathy. The full-length trailer teased a moment where Kyle appeared upset as Lisa Rinna told Kathy: "You said something about this beautiful sister of yours. I'm sorry, Kathy. You're not going to get away with it."

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

"I feel like you hate me or something," Kyle then said through tears. "How could you say those things?"

After filming ended, Kyle revealed on Watch What Happens Live in May where she currently stands with Kim and Kathy: "This whole situation of losing my best friend, Lorene, has brought... my sisters and I are speaking again because they've also known Lorene since she was seven. So, life works in funny ways."