Kyle Richards' Husband '1,000%' Supports Her 'If She's Not Ready to Reconcile' with Kathy Hilton

"If she wants to reconcile, I am all down for it," Maurico Umansky said of wife Kyle Richards' drama with her sister Kathy Hilton

By
Published on November 23, 2022 07:06 PM
Kyle Richards and Maurico Umansky attend An Evening with Maria Bello Benefiting We Advance at a private residence on June 9, 2012 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Amy Graves/WireImage; Kathy Hiltonattends the 29th annual Race to Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)
Photo: Amy Graves/WireImage; Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Kyle Richards' husband is "1,000 percent" in her corner.

Maurico Umansky, the husband of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, weighed in on the drama with her sister, Kathy Hilton, which fans saw play out on 12th season of the hit Bravo series.

"I have always just been 100 percent supportive of her, no matter what she does," Maurico, 52, told E! News of his wife, 53.

When it comes to Kyle resolving her issues with Kathy, Maurico said he'll "support" her in whatever decision she makes.

"If she wants to reconcile, I am all down for it," the real estate broker said. "If she's not ready to reconcile and she needs to just keep it going for a little bit, I support her a thousand percent."

AltaMed Health Services' Power Up, We Are The Future Gala - Arrivals
Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards. Araya Diaz/WireImage

Tensions rose between Kathy and Kyle in an episode of RHOBH that aired in September, as the reality stars headed to Aspen.

After Kathy tried to get her costars to her taste tequila brand, Casa Del Sol (which she and her daughters invested in) she got upset at Kyle for not defending her after Lisa Rinna's apparent snub. (Lisa sipped Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila and complemented its sweet taste instead of trying Kathy's).

Ultimately, Kathy left the group and could be heard saying "too f---ing disgusting," as she walked away. She added, "I am f---ing pissed off!"

"Once Kathy is mad, it's hard to turn that around," Kyle said in a confessional. "Listen, Kathy can be so much fun and funny. She can also be very difficult. The part that bothers me so much is how much I let it affect me. That's where it's different with friends versus sisters."

Things got progressively worse between the sisters after Kathy's "breakdown" in Aspen. After leaving a nightclub early with Kathy, Lisa alleged that Kathy started "screaming about everything" and said, "I will destroy Kyle and her family if it's the last thing I ever do."

RELATED VIDEO: Kyle Richards Explains Why She May Not Return to RHOBH: 'I Just Want to Live My Life in Peace'

In a confessional, Lisa claimed that "Kyle is way more famous and way more successful than Kathy Hilton's ever been," which has led to jealousy between the two.

Later, Kyle traveled to Georgia to continue filming Halloween Ends. She explained that she hadn't seen or spoken to Kathy since the incident in Aspen. "I really, honestly believed that we would never go to a bad place ever again," Kyle said in her confessional. "And I don't know how I can fix this."

Things then came to head on RHOBH season 12 reunion, which left Kyle in tears and a rekindling of their relationship uncertain.

During BravoCon in October, Kathy said of their rivalry: "We love each other. We're family. I think she's beginning to really see through things." She added that she's "not speaking" to her sister right now but would be open to a conversation.

A source previously told PEOPLE there was "a lot of tense energy" between the sisters during the reunion.

"They cannot reconcile, and it's all so complicated because nobody's backing down. Kyle has backed up her sister for years and no matter what she does, Kathy isn't satisfied," the source said. "What we're watching is years of family trauma that hasn't been dealt with in a family dynamic."

Although the sisters have long had a rocky relationship, the insider said that this moment is "complicated" as it's the "first time" Kathy's daughters, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild, have had to intervene.

"They all grew up together. Kyle acted as a spokesperson for the Hilton family for a long time. They always make up, but this is a little different because Kathy is front and center on camera. She hasn't been forced to be vulnerable. Kathy and Kyle have spoken loosely via text only since the reunion," the insider said.

