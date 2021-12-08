Kyle Richards Is 'Pretty Sure' Kathy Hilton Will Return to RHOBH: 'I'm Hopeful'

The sisters reconnected on season 11 of the Bravo show after drifting apart in the wake of their mother's 2002 death

Hilton's sister Kyle Richards said she's "pretty sure" the actress will make another appearance on the series. "TBD," she told Access on the 2021 People's Choice Awards red carpet Tuesday.

"I think she will. Right now, she's been busy with Paris [Hilton's] wedding, and they were also filming that," said Richards, 52. "So, there's a lot going on. But I think that that will happen. I'm pretty sure. I'm hopeful."

"We all are hopeful," added Crystal Kung Minkoff, 36, Beverly Hills' newest Housewife.

Hilton, 62, first appeared on RHOBH in 2011 but became a "Friend of" this year when season 11 aired.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Pictured: (l-r) Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton Credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Production for season 12 has already begun, but it doesn't seem like Hilton has filmed any of the Housewives events just yet. Entertainment Tonight reported Hilton didn't attend the opening of Richards' Palm Springs boutique in early November, or a Housewives-studded party at Sutton Stracke's house.

Hilton has been busy with daughter Paris's wedding to Carter Reum, which took place on Nov. 11. She expanded on the potential of reprising her RHOBH role to ET: "You know, I don't know what I'm doing tomorrow. I could be skiing off Mount Everest. I don't right now."

The Bravo series has previously delved inside Hilton's relationship with both her sisters, including former RHOBH star Kim Richards.

Kim Richards, Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Hilton told PEOPLE in June that the show has brought her closer to Kyle after years of estrangement.

"I never would have thought I'd say yes to this," she said. "I stopped watching it after the first season. My sister Kyle and I had our ups and downs so it was nothing that I wanted to watch."

After 11 seasons, Richards was the reason Hilton decided to join the cast. "Kyle convinced me to do it. And I was flattered," she said. "I thought it would be an opportunity for us to spend time together. I really missed her."

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

In an August episode of RHOBH, Richards shared how she drifted from her oldest sister after their mother died of breast cancer in 2002.

"When my mom passed away, the dynamic between Kathy, Kim and I changed because my mom was always the mediator," Kyle explained.