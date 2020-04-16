Kyle Richards has a theory about Denise Richards‘ puzzling “Bravo, Bravo” comment that aired during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 premiere.

At the end of Wednesday night’s episode, Bravo played a montage of dramatic clips that will air throughout the season — and all focused on a “secret” that Denise, 49, didn’t want to be discussed.

In one of the scenes, Denise was sitting with her castmates at a table and said, “I am not doing this you guys. Stop, stop, Bravo, Bravo, f—ing Bravo, I am out. I am not f—ing doing this.”

Following the premiere, Kyle, 51, appeared in an Instagram Live chat with The Daily Dish podcast co-host Megan Segura, during which the Bravo star explained a possibility about why Denise called out the network while cameras were rolling.

Though Kyle, who has starred on the show since season 1, confirmed that no one has ever said “Bravo, Bravo, f—ing Bravo” while filming, she did point out something “interesting” about Denise’s decision to do so.

“So what’s interesting about that is, I don’t know if — I’m probably not supposed to say this, but I’m going to say it anyway. Oh well! So season 1 there was a little like joke that we would have, the original Housewives and myself, that when we wanted to like touch up our lipstick or put some powder on because we were shiny, and the cameramen, when they’re changing the disks they’ll take a break, so in that moment we’ll quickly try to touch up so we don’t look horrible,” said Kyle.

“And if the cameras come back up and we don’t want them to film us yet we would joke and say, ‘Bravo, Bravo, Bravo, hi Andy Cohen, hi Andy Cohen’ and laugh so that they wouldn’t use the footage because you can’t break the fourth wall because, you know, they don’t acknowledge that we’re on a show,” she explained.

Kyle continued, “So I guess someone had told Denise that, that we used to do that, but that literally was 10 years ago. So when she started saying that when she didn’t want what we were talking about to be used, she was like, ‘I’m just going to start throwing that out there and they won’t use the footage.’ And then they did.”

During the premiere, the diamond-holding ladies of Beverly Hills traveled to the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week, where Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi and Denise all walked in Kyle’s Kyle x Shahida show. New Housewife Garcelle Beauvais and Friend of the Housewives Sutton Stracke also joined the cast for the trip.

Although the outset of the series’ return made it appear as though all of the women would be getting along for the tenth season, by episode’s end, Kyle revealed that things would take a “terrible” turn — and it was largely teased to be about Denise’s life.

“We were all so happy that day. It’s actually hard to even imagine how terrible things would soon become,” Kyle said in a confessional.

What followed was a montage of clips centered on Denise and captured throughout the season that which hinted at the alleged affair between herself and former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville, which Denise has denied through her rep.

A slide of text then revealed that “in December, Denise stopped shooting with the group,” which was followed by a clip of Denise saying to her costars at a dinner table, “Who gives a s—?”

“Well see, if you had been honest —” said Kyle.

“I was honest,” Denise fired back. “I’ve been honest.”

In the clip, Denise proceeded to get up and walk away from the table, saying, “I’m done. No, I’m done.”

A producer could then be heard saying, “Any cast member who comes onto this show, you’re told all you have to do is tell the truth.”

“And it’s not for everybody,” Lisa said in a confessional.

Another shot of Denise then played, showing her walking away, alongside husband Aaron Phypers (they wed on the show in September 2018) from an outdoor table. “I’m done. I’m not f—ing doing this,” she said as the pair left the group.

“Don’t say a f—ing word,” she told Aaron as Kyle and Dorit followed behind them. “We’re on camera. Don’t say a f—ing word,” she stated as they left the outdoor party.

Cutting back to confessionals, Kyle explained that if “there’s something you want to run from, that’s the worst thing you can do.”

Said Lisa in another confessional, “We sign up to show our real lives. You can’t hide anything.”

A clip proceeded to show Lisa running after Denise and Aaron at the party. “You’re leaving. Why?” she asked, to which Denise said, “I’m sure they’ll fill you in.”

The dramatic teasers didn’t stop there.

Yet another clip of Denise at a table with her castmates was shown, with her saying, “I am not doing this you guys. Stop, stop, Bravo, Bravo, f—ing Bravo, I am out. I am not f—ing doing this.”

Returning to a confessional, Lisa, 56, alleged that “Denise has a secret. And no matter how hard you try, the truth always comes out.”

A tearful clip of Denise then played. “I’m a very married woman,” she said to Kyle in a scene. “And I love my husband.”

As the credits rolled, a clip of Kyle, who was prepping for an interview, captured her picking up the phone and saying, “Did you see all the headlines?” A Daily Mail headline reading “Denise Richards stops filming RHOBH after her passionate months-long affair with Brandi Glanville was exposed by castmates on a trip to Rome” was shown.

“I did,” said a voice, which sounded like Lisa.

“I bet you anything she doesn’t show up for the reunion,” said Kyle.

“Oh, she’s done,” said the voice, likely Rinna. “If you ask me, we would never see Denise Richards again.”

But Denise was willing to share her side of the story.

In the last clip of the premiere, Denise sat down and smirked after a producer asked, “So Denise, you ready to talk about all of this?”

While the drama surrounding Denise and Brandi, 47, is sure to unfold this season, her rep told PEOPLE in January that the two did not hook up.

“It isn’t true,” her publicist told PEOPLE of the Daily Mail‘s report that the actress had walked away from filming the reality show due to Glanville allegedly spreading a rumor that the two had a sexual encounter.

A source said at the time said, “What really happened with Brandi and Denise will play out on the season. There is a lot of she said, she said going on. But it’s going to be very dramatic.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.